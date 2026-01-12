Shalom, friends.

Iran is executing its own citizens under a blackout crackdown while Washington weighs how far it goes—and every capital nearby is watching to see if Trump keeps his word. Gaza is still “administration” on paper and rifles in reality. Lebanon is still inspected rather than dismantled. Judea and Samaria keeps producing contact. The north is returning slowly, unevenly, and under a reserve system that keeps getting called back in early.

Support note: On that note, yesterday while we were visiting a friend in Kiryat Shmona, our friend unexpectedly got called back up. After he already served in separate mobilizations in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, he’s now back south again—while five kids and a business wait at home. Unfortunately, it’s a pretty common story. That said, if you want to keep help the people who keep showing up functioning: you can give them some support.

Monday's Israel Brief opens where the war actually lives this week — a friend in Kiryat Shmona called back up mid-visit, five kids and a business left waiting. Iran is executing its own citizens under blackout as Washington weighs how far it goes. Beyond the flash bullets, the full edition digs into the training cycles being canceled across 25 units to save shekels, the Area C high-rise creep around Jerusalem, and Qatargate widening from advisers into the press.

Tehran turned off the internet so the killing gets cheaper.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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