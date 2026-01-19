Shalom, friends.

Paperwork is accelerating in Gaza while disarmament stays an Israeli problem. Iran’s issues are still boiling over—but the grease fire hasn’t yet begun, as the U.S. surges more assets to the region. The Ran Gvili z”l issue remains the simplest indicator of who actually controls Gaza—bodies don’t get held unless someone is benefiting from it.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza Administration: Cairo committee publishes mandate; Qatar and Turkey sit in oversight tier under U.S. plan.

Ran Gvili: Islamic Jihad keeps remains underground and dictates conditions; Israel weighs coercive retrieval options.

Northern Border: Multi-Dimensional Unit completes two-month south Lebanon mission; fence probe ends under tank and helicopter fire.

Iran Window: KC-135s deploy from UK; F-15s stage into Jordan; carrier transits toward Indian Ocean.

Home-Front Counterintelligence: Shin Bet arrests Modi’in yeshiva student for Iran espionage; recruitment keeps widening.

Government vs Court: Coalition pushes October 7 inquiry bill and AG polygraphs; opposition boycotts committee track.

Budget–Draft Choke Point: First-reading deadline nears; haredi parties tie votes to exemptions while reserve compensation advances.

Below: Gaza governance mechanics, northern enforcement patterns, Iran pre-move indicators, and the budget–draft leverage map.

Washington put Qatar and Turkey inside Gaza's supervisory layer, then told Jerusalem to accept it and focus on Iran — “our show,” a senior US official said. Today's Israel Brief reads what happens when a committee's mission statement reads like a grant application: the Muslim Brotherhood ecosystem's external managers handed a reconstruction pipeline, and Islamic Jihad claiming Ran Gvili's body sits in a concrete-filled tunnel. The full edition also tracks the budget-draft choke point and how “anti-Palestinian racism” migrated from activist slogans into school curricula.

The committee’s mission statement reads like a grant application.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe