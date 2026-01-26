Shalom, friends.

Gaza is still being “managed” through paperwork while Hamas decides whether an Israeli family buries its dead. Unfortunately, it seems we haven’t learned our lessons yet. Up north, Israel keeps treating Hezbollah’s factories as fair game, because Lebanon’s “sovereignty” remains a decorative concept. In the background, the U.S. finishes defensive deployments and moves high-end systems while everyone pretends to know exactly which way Trump will decide to go.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Rafah : IDF searches Gaza cemetery for Ran Gvili as cabinet sets “conditions” for crossing.

Lebanon : IAF strikes Hezbollah production sites; IDF reports killing artillery chief and another operative near Tyre.

Iran Window : USS Abraham Lincoln operates near Iran as U.S. air defenses and THAAD movements continue.

Proxy Threats : Houthis warn U.S. cargo ships; Hezbollah calls for fighters and “martyrdom” operations.

Budget–Draft : Knesset advances 2026 budget first reading as draft bill moves and coalition math tightens.

Diaspora: Canadian complaints target IDF-linked Jews as Barcelona cemetery vandalism follows mapping and incitement.

Below: Gaza leverage mechanics, northern strike logic, Iran escalation pathways, budget–draft pressure, and diaspora targeting.

Monday's Israel Brief opens on 200 graves dug up in a Gaza cemetery and a cabinet quietly agreeing that Hamas "effort" counts even if Ran Gvili's body stays underground. The full edition unpacks the Rafah handoff to EU badges and remote Israeli checks, the bunker-buster strikes that found a Hezbollah artillery chief moonlighting as a schoolteacher, and the five new Negev towns where sovereignty stops auditioning for applause. The bullets list the day. The brief names the price.

Critics will call it ideology. They always do, because calling infrastructure "ideology" is cheaper than building it.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe