Shalom, friends.

Few things moved materially today, though things are far from quiet. Gaza’s demilitarization remains a hands-on problem, the north keeps running on “understandings” that Hezbollah treats as optional, and Iran’s internal stress is now bleeding into further intimidation, more cyber-noise, and increased threat signaling. We aren’t in the midst of one dramatic escalation, we’re just experiencing a widening contact surface—roads, bases, diaspora communities, and the diplomatic calendar.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: IDF extends the Yellow Line denial zone after dismantling a two-kilometer Hamas tunnel.

Northern Border: IDF strikes a Hezbollah operative after continued ceasefire violations in southern Lebanon.

Judea & Samaria: IDF tightens roadblocks and encircles Ramallah–Birzeit after a suspected ramming incident.

Iran: Israel raises readiness as Iranian social media claims ballistic activity and Tehran intensifies arrests.

Home Front: A drone incident over Nevatim triggers an arrest amid concern of Iranian-backed espionage.

Diplomacy: Israeli and Syrian officials are slated to meet in Paris on a new security arrangement.

Diaspora: Lawfare and intimidation continues to migrate from institutions into street-level targeting and threats.



Below: enforcement patterns, deterrence stress points, and where the next few days are likely to bite.

Monday's Israel Brief takes apart the comfortable fiction that Gaza's "next phase" is a governance question. It is a weapons-seizure problem being marketed to people who prefer committees to confiscations. Beyond the 90-second scan, the full edition digs into the Beit Lahia tunnel, Hezbollah's quieter play to buy into Kiryat Shmona through intermediaries, and why the haredi draft fight is equity versus collapse, not theology versus statehood.

Hamas can keep its guns, or Gaza can have a future. Pick one.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe