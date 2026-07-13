Israel Brief: Monday, July 13
Israel watches its most dangerous war fought out on Washington's and Tehran's calendars. At home, it calls an October 27 election.
Washington opened a fourth round in a week down Iran's Gulf coast and Tehran renounced its own June memorandum, the war likeliest to reach Israel fought out between two capitals it does not sit in. At home the first government to serve a full term since 1973 set its election for October 27 and gave its last legislative week to the attorney general and the exemption, not the credit market the Bank of Israel asked for.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Hormuz: The US strikes Iran a fourth time in a week as Tehran shells Gulf neighbors and renounces its own memorandum. See The War Today.
Gaza: A recovered Sinwar memo shows he weighed an Israeli nuclear strike and ordered October 7 anyway. See The War Today.
Lebanon: The army holds Beaufort and unearths a tunnel city beneath it while the pullout stays a Beirut talking point. See The War Today.
Election: Israel votes October 27 and dissolves Friday, the first government to finish its term since 1973. See Inside Israel.
Legislative blitz: The coalition spends its last week on the attorney general, the exemption, and the broadcasters, not the credit market. See Inside Israel.
Sovereignty: Givat Ze'ev becomes the fifth Israeli city in Judea and Samaria as the "settler violence" clip travels. See Inside Israel.
Europe: EU ministers reach to ban Israeli-community trade and stall on a unanimity math they do not control. See Israel and the World.
Diaspora: A rifle turns up outside a Sarcelles synagogue as Britain commits £250 million to Jewish security. See Israel and the World.
US politics: The anti-Israel horseshoe closes as one donor set funds both the Squad and a groyper-courting Republican. See Israel and the World.
Church of England: The Synod takes up a Palestinian-Christian text that brands the war a "genocide." See Israel and the World.
Watch: Washington readies a Hormuz blockade as Iran bars the IAEA and pours fresh concrete over the bombed enrichment sites. See Developments to Watch.
The shape of the day is a state that decides less and holds more. The war that could end Israel is fought over its head, the EU's trade bans are drawn on a map it holds no pen over, and the one "moderate" partner Washington wants it to withdraw behind does not exist on the ground.
Today: a fourth US strike round down Iran's coast, an October 27 election called at last, and a rifle found outside a French synagogue.