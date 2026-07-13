Washington opened a fourth round in a week down Iran's Gulf coast and Tehran renounced its own June memorandum, the war likeliest to reach Israel fought out between two capitals it does not sit in. At home the first government to serve a full term since 1973 set its election for October 27 and gave its last legislative week to the attorney general and the exemption, not the credit market the Bank of Israel asked for.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

The shape of the day is a state that decides less and holds more. The war that could end Israel is fought over its head, the EU's trade bans are drawn on a map it holds no pen over, and the one "moderate" partner Washington wants it to withdraw behind does not exist on the ground.

Today: a fourth US strike round down Iran's coast, an October 27 election called at last, and a rifle found outside a French synagogue.

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