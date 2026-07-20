Israel's part in the ninth night of this war was a single interceptor, fired at falling debris from a missile Tehran aimed at Jordan. Washington is closing a deal that lets Riyadh enrich uranium without the inspectors who could check it, hosting a Lebanese president whose disarmament plan his own army cannot execute, and parking its tankers on Israeli runways. Ankara has put in for a guarantor's seat over any future Israeli-Palestinian agreement, inside a 769-page volume on the presidency's own website. J Street's student arm co-sponsored the College Democrats convention that handed Hasan Piker the Saturday stage, and he used it to tell the room to stop funding Israel. Jeremy Ben-Ami's answer is that J Street chose no speakers (see Briefly Noted). The one fight Israel still runs alone is at home, and it has reached the point where the state cannot send a tax inspector into Bnei Brak.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

The decisions that will shape Israel's next decade are being drafted in rooms where Israel is not seated. Riyadh's centrifuges and the guarantor's chair Ankara has claimed over any future Israeli-Palestinian agreement are both other people's work, and Jerusalem's leverage on each was surrendered before the drafting began. What Israel still governs is the ground under its own feet, and that is where the harder contest sits: who controls the police ministry and the party slate when the voters get their turn in October.

Today: the interceptor Israel fired into someone else's war, a Saudi enrichment deal with the inspectors removed, and Likud's hand-picked slate.

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