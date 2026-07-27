The American bombing of Iran stays quiet for a third night. Israel spent the quiet at highest alert with nothing to shoot. On the ground it is still winning every exchange — seventy percent of Gaza behind the berm, the IRGC decapitated, twenty-six battalions holding Judea and Samaria. Tehran is spending the reprieve on concrete, and it is not the only actor using the quiet to move the fight somewhere Israel cannot reach.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

The same handoff runs through theaters that otherwise share nothing. Washington dropped disarmament from the Gaza deal, so the stabilization force enters Rafah while the Nukhba rebuilds. It delisted a former al-Qaeda commander in Damascus, and Israel is now offered a negotiation over the Golan by a man who will not call it Israeli. On the legitimacy front the direction reverses but the mechanism holds: Israel's own retired spy chiefs carry the "settler terror" charge to Trump, and Ramallah carries it to the UN. The ground holds. The verdict on all of it is being drafted where Jerusalem has no seat.

Today: Tehran pours the pause into concrete, a foreign force enters Gaza before the weapons come off, and Israel's ex-spy chiefs hand Washington the "settler terror" charge.

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