Israel Brief: Monday, July 27
Israel holds the ground on every front and none of the rooms where the wars are being settled, from a six-man committee in Tehran to the UN.
The American bombing of Iran stays quiet for a third night. Israel spent the quiet at highest alert with nothing to shoot. On the ground it is still winning every exchange — seventy percent of Gaza behind the berm, the IRGC decapitated, twenty-six battalions holding Judea and Samaria. Tehran is spending the reprieve on concrete, and it is not the only actor using the quiet to move the fight somewhere Israel cannot reach.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Iran: American strikes stay halted a third night as Tehran rebuilds and Trump denies the interceptor shortage behind the pause. See The War Today.
Judea and Samaria: Central Command surges twenty-six battalions against a terror wave officers call a snowball rolling downhill. See The War Today.
Gaza: The international stabilization force enters Rafah while Hamas keeps every rifle and tunnel it had. See The War Today.
Election integrity: The elections committee orders Smotrich's AI video of Eisenkot shaking hands with Abbas deleted from every account. See Inside Israel.
Settler-terror charge: Six hundred former security chiefs press Trump to force Israel to halt "settler terrorism," timed to the Netanyahu meeting. See Inside Israel.
Internal fracture: An INSS survey finds Israelis rank civil conflict at home level with a nuclear Iran. See Inside Israel.
Syria: Sharaa courts an Israeli security deal while refusing to drop Damascus's claim to the Golan Heights. See Israel and the World.
The ICC: Karim Khan's ouster leaves the Netanyahu warrants standing as Washington moves against the court itself. See Israel and the World.
Canada: Gunmen shoot up two Jewish bakeries in Toronto; police open a task force and name no suspect. See Israel and the World.
Britain: Britain's new solicitor general faces scrutiny over 2010 photos meeting Hamas officials in Gaza. See Briefly Noted.
Lebanon: Disarmament stalls on who verifies it as Washington itself presses Israel to widen the war north. See Developments to Watch.
The same handoff runs through theaters that otherwise share nothing. Washington dropped disarmament from the Gaza deal, so the stabilization force enters Rafah while the Nukhba rebuilds. It delisted a former al-Qaeda commander in Damascus, and Israel is now offered a negotiation over the Golan by a man who will not call it Israeli. On the legitimacy front the direction reverses but the mechanism holds: Israel's own retired spy chiefs carry the "settler terror" charge to Trump, and Ramallah carries it to the UN. The ground holds. The verdict on all of it is being drafted where Jerusalem has no seat.
Today: Tehran pours the pause into concrete, a foreign force enters Gaza before the weapons come off, and Israel's ex-spy chiefs hand Washington the "settler terror" charge.
The Jewish State — Mitzpe's eight-session live course on Israeli history from the Mandate to October 7, taught the way the brief reads. Cohort 1: eight Sundays from Oct 11. mitzpe.org/the-jewish-state