Shalom, friends.

What holds Israel’s borders this morning holds because Israel is enforcing it alone — the Lebanese army takes its first two pilot villages while the demolition charges and motorcycle strikes carry every line the framework only pretends the LAF will hold, the buffer envelope inside Gaza stands while the truce’s second phase stalls, and Iran shells a strait it signed away because the deal left it a lane the US Navy escorts past it. At home the same government makes the opposite choice: it arms the draft exemption with constitutional cover, recalls fifty-year-old paratroopers, releases ten thousand reservists it cannot pay, and leaves a fifth of the country to clan gunfire it no longer pretends to police. Self-reliant on the border, and at home a state sorting its own obligations into the ones it will keep and the ones it will not.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Hezbollah-Hamas files: Recovered Gaza documents place Hezbollah inside Hamas’s 2022 war planning and reading Israeli intent in real time. See The War Today.

Lebanon: Israel hands the LAF two pilot villages while enforcing the rest of the framework by demolition charge and motorcycle strike. See The War Today.

Gaza: Hamas moves to fold its governing committee — the letterhead surrendered, the guns kept — while it stalls the disarmament talks for the next Israeli government. See The War Today.

Iran: Tehran shells Hormuz because the deal it signed left it a lane the US Navy escorts past it and no bank that will clear a payment. See Israel and the World.

Washington: Netanyahu courts a wary White House and wants a new aid memo stripped of the US procurement it was built around. See Israel and the World.

The Court: The High Court rewrites a two-thirds quorum and the coalition’s non-binding answer gets dressed up as a constitutional crisis. See Inside Israel.

Draft law: The army recalls fifty-year-olds and sheds reservists it cannot fund while the coalition armors the exemption. See Inside Israel.

Arab sector: Clan feuds and organized crime drive 151 murders since January, one in ten solved, and the state has yet to break the grip. See Inside Israel.

Am Yisrael: Two hostages seized together from Nir Oz marry under Herzog’s chuppah, the president there now that every hostage is home. See Israel and the World.

Yemen: An Iranian airliner lands uncontested at Sanaa and leaves with a Houthi delegation while Tehran bleeds on Hormuz. See Developments to Watch.

Below: the intelligence thread the recovered documents leave open, the Treasury number the exemption sends to the ten percent who serve, and the Yemen air corridor no Doha memorandum covers.

The full brief — The War Today, Inside Israel, Israel and the World, Briefly Noted, and Developments to Watch — is free on Mitzpe.org.

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