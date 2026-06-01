Shalom, friends.

Smotrich went on the record this weekend: the 2000 flight from Lebanon produced 2006, the 2005 disengagement produced October 7, and the bill for both is being paid now, in funerals. That is the disposition today. The corrections five governments preferred to defer are arriving together — the IDF on the high ground above the Galilee, the state finally pulling the yeshiva subsidy from those taking advantage, a minyan back inside Joseph’s Tomb for the first time since the withdrawal that started this. The deferral always comes due. It just charges interest first.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Beirut: Netanyahu orders renewed heavy strikes on Dahiya after Washington spends its restraint, a day after the 36th Division takes Beaufort. See The War Today.

The North: Hezbollah’s heaviest barrage since the April ceasefire hits Kiryat Shmona and Beit Hillel; two soldiers fall. See The War Today.

Iran: CENTCOM strikes the Hormuz approaches as Tehran reopens its buried missile tunnels and refuses to sign the draft memorandum. See The War Today.

Gaza / Judea and Samaria: The IDF clears three Hamas weapons caches near the Yellow Line; a Kfir soldier stops a ramming attack at Gush Etzion. See The War Today.

The Courts: The High Court orders Levin to convene the Selection Committee; he refuses, and the AG declares “phase two.” See Inside Israel.

The Burden: The AG cuts yeshiva donors’ tax credit; the rabbis answer with a $120 million Latin American workaround. See Inside Israel.

Joseph’s Tomb: Israeli civilians pray inside the compound in daylight for the first time since 2000. See Inside Israel.

Latin America: Smotrich works the Isaac Accords in Washington as Colombia’s pro-Israel bloc wins the first round. See Israel and the World.

Brussels: The EU sanctions Hamas’s politburo and four Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. See Israel and the World.

The Diaspora: A “Zionist” door test spreads from Barcelona to Santa Monica as 50,000 march on Fifth Avenue under the heaviest guard in parade history. See Israel and the World.

Below: the Assessment on why Washington’s green light over Dahiya gives the Iran talks away, the $120 million pipeline the AG’s order cannot reach, and the EU sanctions roll that now lists Amana farmers beside the men who planned October 7.

On the ground Israel is closing accounts — clearing the Litani-north stockpile Beirut promised to confiscate and never did, reaching Hamas caches on its own intelligence timing, and continuing to build when the Hague issues warrants. Against all of it sits a stack of instruments: an unsigned Iran memorandum, a High Court order Levin will not obey, an EU list that took three years to name Mashaal.

The War Today

IDF Holds Beaufort as Netanyahu Orders Beirut Struck and the North Burns

Netanyahu and Katz ordered the IDF this morning to renew heavy strikes on Hezbollah’s Dahiya stronghold in Beirut, after Washington lifted the restraint it had imposed as a concession to the stalled Iran talks. The order followed the heaviest northern barrage since the April ceasefire — close to ninety rockets and a wave of one-way drones over the weekend, reaching the Acre and Haifa areas, striking a Kiryat Shmona shopping center on Saturday night and wounding four when a drone hit Beit Hillel. The IAF struck Hezbollah command centers around Tyre. It came a day after the 36th Division took Beaufort Ridge, the Wadi al-Saluki approaches, and the 900-year-old fortress itself, the first Israeli hold on the dominating ground above the Galilee Panhandle since the 2000 withdrawal. Netanyahu called it a “dramatic shift” and said forces are now operating “across the entire width of the front.” The weekend’s cost came with it: Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin z”l, 21, of Givati’s Reconnaissance Battalion, killed by a Hezbollah drone near Zotar al-Sharqiya on Saturday night, and Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati z”l, 20, of the Maglan unit.

Assessment: Beaufort is the high ground five governments preferred to admire from the valley floor, and the 36th Division is now clearing from it the stockpile the forty-five-day extension let Hezbollah harden — what Beirut signed a ceasefire promising to make unnecessary, taken on the ground because no Lebanese institution was ever going to confiscate it. Washington’s green light on Dahiya gives the game away: the restraint was never Lebanon policy, it was a chip held against the Iran table, and the chip just got spent [the barrage on Kiryat Shmona did the arguing the envoys could not].

CENTCOM Strikes the Hormuz Approaches as Trump Holds the MoU and Tehran Reopens the Tunnels

US Central Command struck Iranian radar, command-and-control, and drone sites at Goruk and on Qeshm Island over the weekend, after Iran downed an American MQ-1 Reaper over international waters and threatened transiting shipping. CENTCOM disabled a fifth blockade-running tanker and has now redirected 118 commercial vessels. Kuwait’s air defenses intercepted drones and missiles the same morning. The strikes land against a draft memorandum that would extend the ceasefire sixty days, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lift the naval blockade while deferring the enriched-uranium question into the window — the Hormuz-for-nothing trade Trump’s red line was meant to refuse. He withheld approval after Friday’s Situation Room meeting, demanding tighter terms on the stockpile and saying no money moves “until further notice.” Footage and satellite imagery show Iran using bulldozers and dump trucks to reopen most entrances across the eighteen buried missile complexes the wartime strikes sealed. Iran International reported President Pezeshkian submitted a resignation letter, which Tehran denies.

Assessment: Tehran is reconstituting faster than the talks can close, and the draft hands back the waterway the strikes were meant to deny while filing the centrifuges under “later” — which is the regime’s most reliable filing cabinet. A signature would settle nothing on the nuclear question: no version of this regime honors the uranium clause once the cameras leave, and the defense establishment’s working assumption that a covert program is already underway holds. Whether Pezeshkian actually walks or the letter is theater [a president learning the terms of his own ceasefire from television has limited bargaining power either way], the men reopening the tunnels are not the men in the negotiating room.

IDF Clears Hamas Stores Near the Yellow Line as a Ramming Attack Hits Gush Etzion

IDF troops struck and dismantled three Hamas weapons-storage facilities across Gaza over the past few days, recovering explosive devices, assault rifles, sniper rifles, and roughly ten pickup trucks Hamas had readied for use against soldiers operating near the Yellow Line and against Israeli civilians. In Judea and Samaria, a terrorist from the Hebron area rammed his vehicle into pedestrians at the Gush Etzion Junction on Sunday evening, seriously wounding a 17-year-old girl and moderately wounding a 15-year-old before a soldier from the Kfir Brigade’s Nahshon Battalion eliminated him on the spot; troops sealed Highway 60 and moved into Hebron.

Assessment: The Gaza stores are the disarmament clause Hamas signed in October answered the way every clause in this ceasefire gets answered — with caches the IDF reaches on its own intelligence timing, because the bench keeps refilling inside the window Hamas reads as a financing season. Gush Etzion is the other half of the same picture: the terror does not wait for a framework, and the framework was never built to stop it. A Kfir rifleman closing the distance in seconds is the actual security guarantee in Judea and Samaria — the one that does not arrive by memorandum and does not require Ramallah’s signature.

📚 Long Briefs: The weapons cache in Gaza and the rammer who drove out of the Hebron hills answer to the same ideology — The Long Brief: The Jihadist Continuum maps the Hamas–PIJ–Hezbollah–ISIS ecosystem that Western analysis keeps filing as separate franchises. For why the ridgeline above Gush Etzion is a security fact before it is a diplomatic one, and why the Kfir rifleman who closed the distance is the guarantee that actually holds in Judea and Samaria, see The Long Brief: Judea's Settlers and The Long Brief: Where Israel Must Stand.

Inside Israel

High Court Orders Levin to Convene the Selection Committee, He Says No

The High Court ruled unanimously on Sunday that Justice Minister Yariv Levin must convene the Judicial Selection Committee to fill district-court vacancies, prioritizing Be’er Sheva and Haifa, after his sixteen-month refusal left every tier of the courts short of judges. Levin called the ruling illegal on its face, said three justices had manufactured a constitutional crisis with their own hands, and invited any judge who wants to set the committee’s meeting dates to shed the robe, run for Knesset, and demand the Justice portfolio in coalition talks. He intends not to comply. The next morning, at the Bar Association conference in Eilat, Attorney General Baharav-Miara announced “phase two” of judicial reform and a “race to dismantle the democratic institutions” before the Knesset’s term runs out, claiming the bill that splits the AG’s office and the bill bringing the police internal-affairs unit under the authority of the government as the two that will change the character of law enforcement. Supreme Court President Amit devoted his own remarks to the “danger of normalization” and to defending his elevation to the presidency against the claim that he selected himself. The same office is contesting Netanyahu’s pick to extend the PMO acting director over a graft probe, and a ruling on the petitions against Roman Gofman’s appointment as Mossad chief was expected to land the same morning.

Assessment: This is the committee the reform was written to rebalance. The Attorney General’s “race to dismantle the institutions” is the legal establishment describing its own loss of a fight it has run from the bench and the AG’s chair for three years, now that the election is about to settle who holds the pen [the body that selected its own president calling the elected branch the threat to democracy]. Amit’s “normalization” speech and his self-defense on the appointment… well, when the argument has moved to whether the public still believes you, the authority is already spent. The Gofman ruling and the PMO-director filing are the same fight over who staffs the state, and they will read the same way.

The AG Cuts Yeshiva Donors’ Tax Credit, the Rabbis Build a Workaround

Baharav-Miara directed the Tax Authority to strip the Section 46 deduction from donors to yeshivas and kollels enrolling draft-eligible men who have not regularized their status, with the policy change to publish by June 7 and institutions required to file student rosters by July 1 for cross-checking against IDF data. Shas chairman Deri answered with a threat of a haredi “tax revolt” and a disconnect from the police. Levin called for an emergency meeting of the party heads and “operative decisions” against what he termed judicial anarchy. As that fight opened, the most senior Litvish, Hasidic, and Sephardi rabbis — Lando, Hirsch, the Sanz and Vizhnitz rebbes among them — convened an emergency session to back Keren Olam HaTorah, the fund now moving roughly $120 million a year into yeshivas to replace the budgets the state has cut, with fundraising delegations dispatched to Brazil and Argentina. The ministerial legislation committee, chaired by Levin, advanced a bill repealing the affirmative-action preference for haredim in the public sector over UTJ’s objection. The army’s own update put the evader count at 39,621 — three in four of them haredi — projected to reach 90,000 within half a year, against a first-half 2025 haredi enlistment of 1,866, a rise the army called real and nowhere near what its manpower gap requires. The police commissioner, meanwhile, told the haredi public that anyone arriving at a station to file a complaint will not be arrested for desertion, days after extremists tried to storm the Beit Shemesh station.

Assessment: Section 46 is the line that let the state co-finance the yeshiva world without legislating the exemption it could never pass, and the AG can get some things right — even if her actual authority is contested. She is closing this the same way she is enforcing everywhere else — by administrative action, because the political branch refuses to act and refuses to let her stop. If the rabbis can tap a private $120 million pipeline, then they don’t need the State funding. That is the burden staying unshared by other means — which is to say, the community still needs to step up and enlist. 1,866 against a 90,000 evader projection is the size of the gap the soldiers carrying it already know by heart.

📚 Long Brief: The Long Brief: From Deferment to Duty — The deferment-funding nexus this Long Brief dissects — how the state co-finances the yeshiva world and what happens when the manpower gap forces the subsidy question into the open — is exactly the structure the AG’s Section 46 cut and the rabbis’ $120 million Keren Olam HaTorah workaround are now fighting over.

Civilians Pray at Joseph’s Tomb in Daylight, First Time Since 2000

Israeli civilians held a daytime Mincha prayer with a minyan at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem on Sunday afternoon, the first such entry since the IDF abandoned the compound in October 2000 at the start of the Second Intifada. Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and MK Tzvi Succot, who chairs the Knesset’s Joseph’s Tomb caucus and the Judea and Samaria affairs subcommittee, led the visit, which Defense Minister Katz and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Bismuth approved and which was coordinated with Chief of Staff Zamir and Central Command. Dagan stated the goal plainly: restore the Od Yosef Chai yeshiva to the site and fly the Israeli flag over the tomb. Near simultaneously, the Civil Administration’s planning council advanced 2,162 housing units across Judea and Samaria as part of what Smotrich described as strengthening Jerusalem’s hold on the heartland, and the cabinet approved a new Lower Galilee community, Shibolet, with NIS 10 million for a temporary camp.

Assessment: Daytime prayer at Joseph’s Tomb, two thousand housing units, and a planted flag are the same instrument as the Isaac Accords investment fund — sovereignty accumulates through what gets built. The 2000 withdrawal is the template the foreign ministry is still living inside, and the daylight minyan — while right is a provocation. We have tracked this as the standing domestic move running beneath the lawfare, and it advanced this weekend in three places at once. We’ll keep an eye on the inevitable diplomatic and security fall out.

Israel and the World

Smotrich Works Latin America in Washington as Colombia’s First Round Goes Pro-Israel

Smotrich flew to Washington on Saturday night for a marathon of meetings with Latin American leaders aimed at widening the Isaac Accords, the conviction-based normalization track that runs through capitals where the case for Israel is made on shared enemies and shared faith rather than on a recognition fee. He is due back as early as Wednesday. The push lands the same week Abelardo de la Espriella finished first in the opening round of Colombia’s presidential vote — a candidate running on restored ties with Israel, joint operations against the cartels, and an embassy in Jerusalem — ahead of the leftist Cepeda and into a June 21 runoff where the voters of an eliminated right-wing rival are his to inherit.

Assessment: The recognition Israel converts cheapest comes from capitals that want something only Israel can give — counter-cartel intelligence, agricultural water-tech, a posture against the same Bolivarian-Iranian network that runs guns and cocaine through the hemisphere — and the Isaac Accords are built to find them one conviction at a time. Colombia would be the marquee flip [Petro spent his term turning Bogota into Caracas with only a slightly better reputation on the global stage], reversing the continent’s most theatrical break with Jerusalem since the war began. A first-round plurality is not a presidency, and the runoff is the variable that decides whether Smotrich’s Washington week buys a signature or a photograph.

EU Sanctions the Hamas Politburo and Some Israeli Jews

The EU named Khaled Mashaal and nine other members of Hamas’s political bureau under its terror-sanctions regime, citing the bureau’s authority over the group’s armed wings — the day after the same bloc sanctioned four Jewish community organizations in Judea and Samaria as “human rights” enforcement. Brussels packaged the two as one moral exercise: the politburo that ordered October 7 listed alongside Israeli civilians who build and farm on contested land, the murderers and the murdered processed through the identical instrument in the identical week.

Assessment: A bloc that took until the third year of the war to put Mashaal — who has run Hamas’s external command for two decades — on a list is not discovering Hamas. It is buying the cover it needs to do the thing it actually wanted, which was to sanction Jews living in Judea and Samaria and call the pairing balance [name one Amana farmer who ordered a massacre]. The settler-group designations were drafted and waiting; the Hamas tranche is the courtesy that lets the headline read “even-handed.” Strip the packaging and the new fact is Israeli communities entered onto a European sanctions roll beside the politburo that planned their slaughter.

Global Intifada Publishes a Target Bank and the Platforms Host the Soundtrack

A network calling itself Global Intifada published a “Genocide Supply Chain” map naming the factories, ports, shipping routes, and vessels it says feed the IDF, scored each site for confidence, and told its followers on Instagram, “They’ve all been mapped — so you can find your way in.” The target bank reaches well past anything Israeli: a Glasgow shipyard listed at 65% for contributing to the “global naval design and technology ecosystem,” a UK parachute manufacturer, a Washington firm the map concedes holds no Israeli contracts. The campaign points supporters to Palestine Action for “direct action” against the listed sites — the vandalism-and-sabotage raids that group has made its signature — and runs close to the Gaza flotilla factions it cross-promotes. The same weekend, a Foundation for Defense of Democracies report found hundreds of tracks glorifying October 7 live on SoundCloud and the major streaming services, one of them carrying an image of al-Qassam commander Mohammed Deif and more than two million plays.

Assessment: The map is the kill chain dressed as a research project, and the rebrand is the whole move — “intifada means resistance, not terrorism,” reads the site, on the same page that hands a self-described activist the address and the introduction to the sabotage crew. This is the digital terrain we’ve been mapping: incitement infrastructure that lives in the open because the platforms hosting it route a doxxed factory and a two-million-play ode to the man who planned October 7 to a content-moderation queue and call the job done [Palestine Action is a proscribed terrorist organization in Britain, and the campaign cites it as a partner by name]. The supply chain the network claims to be disrupting runs the other direction — from an Instagram post to a Glasgow dockworker who now has a reason and a coordinate.

The Zionist Door Test Spreads From Barcelona to Santa Monica to Stansted

Staff at an LGBTQ business in Barcelona stopped two Jewish American women at the door on Friday, asked whether they were Zionists, and threw them out when they would not disavow — “the question is not Jewish, is Zionist,” one worker told them on the video, another adding “we don’t condone genocide either” before a third repeated “Free Palestine, please leave.” The Jewish Community of Barcelona has demanded a hate-crime probe and a Spanish-Jewish group is suing the management. The same weekend, a man in Santa Monica followed a couple two blocks for wearing Star of David necklaces, called them “Zionist,” “child killer,” and “genocider,” and set his Cane Corso on one of them — and Los Angeles County charged him with criminal threats and battery, with no hate-crime enhancement. At London’s Stansted, a woman the airport says it is investigating shouted “Free Palestine” and profanity at passengers coming off a Tel Aviv flight while children cried in the line behind them. Britain’s Community Security Trust logged roughly 3,700 antisemitic incidents over the past year. But, of course, Luton Airport security staff are known to be antisemitic, so that “investigation” is unlikely to lead anywhere.

Assessment: The doorman, the dog-handler, and the airport worker run the same screening Tehran’s networks run at the synagogue door. Establish the target is a Jew, confirm the Jew will not recant Israel, then act. The Western prosecutorial state keeps declining to call the screening what it is. Hochman’s office in Los Angeles had a suspect on video stalking a couple for their necklaces and screaming “child killer,” and filed it as a generic threats case [the necklace was the probable cause; the charge sheet pretends it was incidental]. Antizionism is the entry test now, and a “Zionist” filter applied only to Jews is Jew-hate with a civics-class alibi. The CST’s 3,700 is the floor of what gets reported in a country that has decided policing the marches costs less than banning them.

New York Marches Behind a Mayor Who Would Not, Hochul Signs the Buffer

Tens of thousands filled Fifth Avenue for Israel Day on Fifth under what the NYPD called the largest security operation it has ever mounted for the parade: counter-terror units, explosive-detection dogs, drones, helicopters, and magnetometer screening of every spectator. Commissioner Jessica Tisch walked as a grand marshal, and the visiting Israeli delegation of 26 officials included cabinet ministers [who due to risks were forced to wear body armor on the route—if you’ve been to NYC over the summer, you know that’s rather heinous]. Hours earlier, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a statewide law establishing a 50-foot buffer around houses of worship, barring protests from the synagogue steps. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who provided the permits and the police detail, did not march — the first New York mayor to skip the parade since it began in 1964. Bloomberg and Adams returned to the route pointedly. Neturei Karta waved Palestinian flags from the curb, and a Pakistani-born activist led the first Muslim delegation ever to walk it [also requiring body armor].

Assessment: An American governor legislating a perimeter around the synagogue door is the state conceding the threat environment the institutional class spent two years calling a perception problem. Ministers from a sovereign government walked an American avenue in body armor while the consul-general declared from the dais that “we are not the weak Jews anymore” — the kevlar makes the case the speech cannot. Mamdani’s permits-yes, presence-no posture is the precise shape of the mayoralty he ran on, and the federation chief is wrong that the absence will be remembered [Mamdani has already been forgiven for far worse by the Federation itself]. The 50,000 who came out under guard answered the only way the diaspora has ever had — by showing up, and being counted doing it.

Briefly Noted

Frontline & Security

JNS: The IDF, Shin Bet, and the Police’s Gideonim unit captured Shadi Jumaa in Qalqilya for the 2007 murder of Ido Zoldan z”l — a man the Palestinian Authority had released from its own custody before the operation reached him.

JNS: Duvdevan operators arrested five wanted Palestinians across Jenin, Zeita, and the Binyamin region, among them a Hamas operative, an explosives assembler, and another man caught preparing an imminent attack.

JNS: Undercover Border Police, disguised as civilians, took an arms trafficker in Hebron on precise intelligence and handed him to the Shin Bet.

Diplomacy & Geopolitics

Jerusalem Post: The Islamic regime confiscated the homes, vehicles, and accounts of more than 100 Iranians — 74 of them living abroad — on charges of treason and “supporting the enemy.”

Israel Hayom: Foreign Minister Gideon Saar flies to Suva tomorrow to open Israel’s embassy in Fiji, a regional post covering nine more Pacific states and his fourth new mission after Moldova, Zambia, and Estonia. Fiji has backed Israel at the UN and stood with it at the ICJ.

Israel Hayom: Ten participants in the terror-supporting “Sumud” flotilla to Gaza have been held eight days by forces loyal to Libyan general Khalifa Haftar, with the activists’ own organizers saying contact was lost and a Gaza NGO alleging “harsh conditions.” The boat aimed at Israel’s blockade and got stopped by an Arab warlord instead.

Public Diplomacy & Media

JNS: Caroline Glick, Netanyahu’s international-affairs adviser, is in line to replace Ofir Akunis as consul general in New York, with Mark Levin, Matt Brooks, and Mort Klein already on the record backing her for one of the diaspora’s most visible Israeli diplomatic posts.

JNS: Tech entrepreneur Ethan Agarwal is challenging Ro Khanna in California’s 17th, casting the primary as a referendum on the Democrats’ turn against Israel.

JNS: Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch told a Reform-movement keynote that any seminary ordaining anti-Zionist clergy “has no future in America” — a line the movement’s own institutions have spent two years declining to draw [let’s hope they grow a spine over the summer].

Domestic & Law

Algemeiner: The Health Ministry rolled out a 500-million-shekel public mental-health expansion and published suicide figures that held steady, even dipped, across two and a half years of war.

Ynet: A 40-year-old man was beaten to death in Ramla over a clan feud, the 117th murder in Arab-Israeli society this year.

Economy, Tech & Infrastructure

Times of Israel: The Israel Innovation Authority reports that R&D activity and startup management are increasingly relocating abroad, even after a record year, as AI-driven restructuring and a strong shekel push costs up.

Globes: Elron and Rafael approved up to $300 million over three years through their joint venture to acquire dual-use military-civilian technology companies in defense-tech, cyber, and AI.

Israel Hayom: Frustrated that the IDF and the defense industries still have no answer to the drone threat exposed in Ukraine, the political echelon is pushing private tech firms to the front, with six of them joining a second classified Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee session today.

Israel Hayom: Israair posted its strongest sales month on record and is preparing an August launch of its New York route, even after Operation Roaring Lion and a strengthening shekel cut roughly $7 million from first-quarter net profit.

Culture, Religion & Society

Algemeiner: A record 74% of Israeli Jews now back full, legally enforced equality for the LGBT community against 15% opposed — 76% of Likud voters included — while only 32% think that equality actually exists today.

Israel Hayom: Sephardi Chief Rabbi David Yosef, with Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg sitting in the room, attacked the High Court’s reach into halachic questions — rabbinic ordination, mikvaot, Western Wall prayer arrangements — and asked whether deciding a halachic question is the court’s job at all. Since Yosef isn’t on the Sanhedrin, I think the Court does have a say in what happens in the State.

Walla: The fight over a haredi-demanded partition to screen the Tiberias bathing beach from the adjacent promenade escalated when Rabbi Yekutiel Ohev Tzion charged the secular public with coercion and told them soldiers are “dying because of Shabbat desecration.”

Developments to Watch

Northern Front (Lebanon / Syria)

IDF orders Tyre emptied northward — Lebanese civil-defense and rescue teams are pulling out of Tyre, Nabatieh, and Sarafand toward Sidon after targeted IDF evacuation warnings, and the first tank has crossed the Litani. Clearing the population off a coastal city is the staging the army runs before it widens the operation, not after. LIKELY TO ESCALATE

Gaza & Southern Theater

Hamas weighs a collective military command — With its senior commanders dead, Hamas is reportedly considering running the armed wing through a collective command rather than naming a single successor — i.e., more chaos.

Regional Axis (Iran, Houthis, Militias)

Tehran prepares to rewrite the memorandum — Tasnim, close to the IRGC, says Iran will return its own amendments to the draft and is ready for the scenario where no deal closes at all. The regime reopening its tunnels does not negotiate to sign — it negotiates to keep the table open while the launchers go back in the mountains, and a counter-draft is how it buys the next stretch.

Iran hangs two over the January protests — Tehran is back to admitting its executions. They’ve executed Mehrdad Mohammadinia and Ashkan Maleki, charging them with handing the US and Israel a pretext through January’s unrest.

Diplomatic & Legal

UN moves to keep UNIFIL past the exit date — Jerusalem and Washington agreed to end UNIFIL at the close of 2026, and the UN is now drafting an “updated” proposal to keep thousands of observers in the south, separating armed from unarmed monitors to soften the objection. The Security Council vote lands in August with France set to push for continuation, and the months before it are when the force Israel wants gone gets written back into the mandate.

Home Front & Politics

Dissolution reaches committee as the date fight opens — The Knesset dissolution bill arrives at the House Committee tomorrow ahead of first reading, with Netanyahu pressing for late October and the haredi parties pushing for September. The election date is the live negotiation now, and whoever sets it sets how long the draft-enforcement fight runs before voters rule on it.

Haredi councils float a mortgage strike and a dairy boycott — Rabbinic courts are reportedly discussing a halt on mortgage payments and a consumer boycott of Osem, Tnuva, and Strauss in answer to the tax and enforcement measures. That moves the confrontation off the yeshiva budget and into the banks and the supermarket shelf, where it reaches the wider public the coalition needs at the ballot box.

Government postpones emergency aid to the North — The cabinet held back its decision on emergency assistance to northern communities as the Hezbollah barrage continued, with local council heads demanding aid and IDF action now. Deferring the money while the rockets land hands the opposition the home-front grievance to run on through the dissolution vote.

Lebanon’s high ground, the unenforced exemption, the abandoned tomb, the launcher complexes the strikes were supposed to have ended — each is a bill from a decision someone made years ago to wait. Israel is settling several of them at once this week, on the ground, because the institutions built to settle them on paper have spent their authority arguing about who holds the pen.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor

With Modi Zehavi · Data + Research Analyst