Shalom, friends.

Jerusalem is learning this morning that political expediency is more important than “shared values” (or even just values) for some of it’s partners. Trump has dated a signing for Friday in Geneva and has written in the Lebanon clause Tehran asked for — and promised a strait that reopens “toll-free” the moment Iran banks twelve billion dollars for opening it. Netanyahu told the president to his face that the army holds the ridge on no one else’s timeline. The deal is the smaller trap. The larger one is that the prime minister who built the whole campaign on Trump as the indispensable friend has to fight him now.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran deal dated: Trump declares the deal complete and sets a Friday signing in Geneva, with the enrichment “cap” still contested (yes, they still get to enrich nuclear material—great victory you have there, Mr. President.). See The War Today.

Twelve billion first: Tehran and its mediators put an early release of frozen funds in the text. See The War Today.

Israel won’t be bound: Netanyahu tells Trump the IDF holds Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza indefinitely and refuses the deal’s Lebanon clause. See The War Today.

The advance pauses: The 36th Division stops short of Nabatieh to spare the deal, while refusing to give up the ground it cleared. See The War Today.

Dahieh again: Israel hits a Hezbollah command center after Sunday drones cross into the Western Galilee, drawing a second furious Trump call. See The War Today.

Daqduq killed: The IDF eliminates the Hezbollah commander who ran the 2007 Karbala kidnapping and murder of five US soldiers. See The War Today.

Iran loads and waits: Tehran threatens a response, then pockets the strike again, fires drones at Hormuz shipping, and mines its own Isfahan tunnels. See The War Today.

Daycare bill pulled: The coalition shelves the haredi subsidy bill and Degel HaTorah threatens to freeze the plenum as the army counts some 17,000 short. See Inside Israel.

Somaliland in Jerusalem: A republic almost no one recognizes opens the eighth embassy in the capital. See Israel and the World.

Cartel contract: Iran’s synagogue-firebombing operative tried to hire a Mexican cartel to hit American Jews, and now faces a US court. See Israel and the World.

Below: why the Dahieh fire reads as an Iranian move to write the October 6 lines into the deal, the room Netanyahu can no longer retreat to, and the Red Sea foothold Jerusalem just bought at Hormuz’s far end.