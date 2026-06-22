Shalom, friends.

The war this morning — total capability, no permission, the decision to fire held in Washington while Tehran sits in Switzerland and names southern Lebanon the price of opening the nuclear talks at all. At home the families who buried those five sons yesterday watched a yeshiva evader carried through Beitar Illit on shoulders. And a senior rabbi told his public the soldiers are dying because the state arrested draft-dodgers.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Five buried in seven hours: Lt. Col. Dor Ben Simhon z”l and four of his men fall in southern Lebanon as the army takes a decade-old Hezbollah tunnel and is then ordered to hold its fire. See The War Today.

Katz’s “no restrictions”: The minister tells the country nothing constrains the IDF in Lebanon while the men on the Yellow Line need a colonel’s signature to fire on the drone overhead. See The War Today.

Geneva institutionalizes the halt: The second round closes after eighteen hours and produces a High-Level Committee plus a joint de-confliction cell, Lebanon at the table, to monitor and freeze operations on the northern front. See The War Today.

Trump, on his own page: “I can do whatever I want after 60 days” — the memorandum that binds Jerusalem’s border is rewritten at his mood. See The War Today.

The targeting cell keeps cutting: Israel eliminates the PIJ commander who helped abduct 12-year-old Yagil Yaakov and a half-billion-shekel Hamas money network run through Turkey. See The War Today.

The boycott collapses: UTJ thinks it got nothing — “we followed him like a blind goat” — and hands Netanyahu the dissolution date. See Inside Israel.

Burden answered in the open: Beitar Illit stages a procession for a released evader as five soldiers are buried, and Porush says the AG must be driven out “with sticks and stones.” See Inside Israel.

The Court reaches for the Comptroller: Ohana refuses the revote on the tainted ballot, and an expanded five-justice panel orders the Knesset to defend the result. See Inside Israel.

Shrinking Ramallah’s army: Washington and Jerusalem demand Force 101 and eight battalions stand down; the PA offers to rename them and move the operations room. See Israel and the World.

A bullet in the mail: The mayor of an Italian valley town where Israeli families resettled opens an envelope with a live round and a “this is the only warning.” See Israel and the World.

Vance sets the terms on Jew-hatred: “If everything is Jew hatred, then nothing is” — and a Westminster petition forces a debate on “pro-Israel influence.” See Israel and the World.

Below: the gap between Katz’s “no restrictions” and the testimony from the men in the tank, the date Netanyahu just got handed to end the Knesset, and the conditions Ramallah already knows how to launder.