Shalom, friends.

Every framework moving this week shares one defect, and it is the defect that decides them all: the only party whose compliance matters never agreed to anything. The Lebanon page is three days old and the army has already detonated the foundation under it. Washington announced an Iran halt Tehran has not signed, then moved Hormuz ahead of the nuclear question to confirm which clause matters half a world away. Even inside the Green Line the state is now choosing which of its own laws it will enforce and against whom. The signatures are decorative. The demolition charges, the target folders, and the cordon on Route 4 are the only enforcement in the picture.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Majdal Zoun: The IDF blows a 200-meter Hezbollah tunnel five miles inside the zone, mere days after the framework was signed. See The War Today.

Article 4: A classified annex preserves Israeli freedom of action and rules out any scheduled withdrawal. See The War Today.

Hormuz: Washington declares a US-Iran halt Tehran has not ratified, with Doha talks set for tomorrow. See The War Today.

The street: Protesters turn back a draft-evader arrest as Netanyahu’s yeshiva-raid predicate collapses under the rabbis who enlist haredim. See Inside Israel.

The bench: Levin convenes the committee he refused for eighteen months and fills 68 court posts under a High Court order. See Inside Israel.

142 dead: Police concede total collapse and deterrence gone in the Arab sector as one in ten Israelis says they feel safe in public. See Inside Israel.

Brazil: Bolsonaro pledges a Jerusalem embassy as Latin America’s conservative wave realigns toward Washington and Jerusalem. See Israel and the World.

Massie: A Republican now moves to strip Israel aid on the funding floor, testing the relationship from its assumed-secure side. See Israel and the World.

Ofcom: A UK regulator calls itself powerless against a London channel airing pro-terror content because the uplink bounces off a satellite. See Israel and the World.

Caracas: Israel flies a 16-person rescue team to Venezuela’s earthquake zones as the Jewish community buries its dead. See Israel and the World.

Iasi: Herzog marks the 1941 pogrom in the town where Imber drafted Hatikvah, decades before it murdered a third of its Jews. See Israel and the World.

Below: the annex that turns the Lebanon framework into an enforcement license, the message Netanyahu carried into a national press conference that the haredi enlisters say describes raids that never happened, and the Republican knife now drawn on the aid clause.