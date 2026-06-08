Shalom, friends.

The April halt was a pause Tehran could end whenever it found a pretext, and yesterday’s strike on Dahiyeh handed it one. Iran fired the first direct barrage on Israel in two months, Israel cleared a path into western Iran before dawn, and the conventional-escalation call we have carried above fifty-fifty for weeks is now simply the weather. The regime testing the ceiling is settled. The live variable is whether the man guarding the talks lets Jerusalem manage its own affairs.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran barrage: Tehran fires its first direct missiles in two months; the IAF answers into Iran before dawn. See The War Today.

Trump: The president tells Netanyahu not to retaliate and tells the Financial Times the prime minister “doesn’t call the shots.” See The War Today.

Beaufort: Under the captured ridge, the IDF uncovers a Hezbollah garrison tunnel built to hold hundreds for years. See The War Today.

Dahiyeh: Israel’s low-grade Beirut strike lands after Hezbollah fires through the June 1 freeze. See The War Today.

Home front: Nationwide restricted activity, schools shut, hospitals underground until tonight as the missiles resume. See Inside Israel.

High Court: Levin loses a second case in a week as the Comptroller petition heads for a hearing. See Inside Israel.

Basic Law: Shas moves to enshrine Torah study constitutionally while the IDF runs 12,000 short. See Inside Israel.

Maine: Democrats nominate Graham Platner, and Jewish Democrats stand by. See Israel and the World.

Watch: Gallant names the uranium-extraction option as Hamas calls on Israeli Arabs to follow Tayibe. See Developments to Watch.

Below: what the IAF cleared Iran’s air defenses to do next, the garrison the LAF was never going to confiscate, and the court that beat Levin twice in a week still cannot make the coalition write a real draft law.