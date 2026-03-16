Shalom, friends.

The campaign against Iran has passed the point where any observer could call it limited — 1,700 military-industrial targets destroyed, the supreme leader’s personal aircraft in ashes at Mehrabad, and Israeli intelligence formally opening a systematic effort to dismantle the Quds Force’s franchise infrastructure across the region. The northern front, which, as we have discussed, is further heating up: three IDF divisions are operating inside southern Lebanon, and a request for 190,000 additional reservists is sitting on the cabinet’s docket. The regime in Tehran issued evacuation warnings for Dubai and Doha, threatened the Gerald Ford’s supply chain, and ordered its citizens shot on sight for protesting.

A note before we dive in today. I’ll be away from the desk Tuesday and Wednesday for personal observances that come back to back on the Hebrew calendar this year. The next Daily Brief publishes Thursday. Our full publication schedule is here.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

“Quds file” opened: Israeli intelligence launches a systematic campaign to dismantle IRGC Quds Force infrastructure across the Middle East, destroying 17 of 20 cargo planes.

200+ targets in 24 hours: IAF strikes command centers, weapons production, and defense systems across Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz; destroys the supreme leader’s aircraft at Mehrabad.

Cluster munitions on central Israel: Iran fires seven salvos, dispersing submunitions across Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, and Holon; eight wounded, 108 hospitalized in 24 hours.

450,000 reservists requested: IDF asks the government to raise the mobilization ceiling by 190,000 for a possible large-scale Lebanon ground operation.

Three divisions in Lebanon: 91st, 146th, and 36th Divisions conduct raids across southern Lebanon; Hezbollah surveillance posts destroyed; UNIFIL fired upon three times.

MBS: “Keep hitting Iran hard”: Saudi crown prince advises Trump to sustain the campaign; Gulf states absorb 2,000+ missiles and drones but decline to strike Iran publicly.

Hamas secret letter demands total war: Kan News reveals Hamas told Mojtaba Khamenei it will never relinquish its weapons and called for simultaneous activation of all fronts.

NIS 2.6 billion emergency procurement: Cabinet approves classified defense transfer; budget deadline March 31 holds the coalition together — or dissolves it.

London and Antwerp: Al-Quds Day marchers wave Khamenei posters despite a ban; 12 arrested; Haredi Jews including children attacked in Antwerp as Jew-hate spikes across Europe.

Below : what Hamas’s secret letter to Mojtaba Khamenei reveals about the axis fracturing under pressure, why the 450,000-reservist number is the most consequential figure in the brief, and the nvestigation that found 78,665 IRGC citations laundered into Wikipedia — during Tehran working hours.

Israel is operating inside Iran with aerial superiority, inside Lebanon with ground forces, and inside the Quds Force’s logistics network with a dismantlement campaign that will take months to feel but years to rebuild. Iran’s response — cluster munitions on apartment buildings, evacuation threats against “allied” capitals, 500 citizens arrested for alleged espionage — is the response of a regime that cannot match the operational tempo being imposed on it. The question is no longer whether the regime is weakened. The question is whether anyone has a plan for what replaces it — and whether the northern front absorbs the resources that answer requires.

Seventeen hundred military-industrial targets gone, the supreme leader's personal aircraft in ashes on the tarmac, and the IDF still publishing target lists — today's Israel Brief reads a campaign moving faster than the regime can absorb or the world has digested. Hamas sent a secret letter demanding total war; Iran issued evacuation warnings for Dubai and Doha and ordered its own citizens shot on sight. The flash bullets flag the 450,000-reservist request as the most consequential number here. The full edition explains why — and what the regime's internal crackdown tells you that the airstrike count cannot.

The regime is burning through its own population to hold the streets, and every arrest produces a family with more reason to join the next protest.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe