Shalom, friends.

The war’s fourth week opens with something the first three did not produce: evidence, on tape, that the regime’s security apparatus is fracturing from the inside. Mossad’s phone campaign has reached deep enough that a senior Iranian police commander told his Israeli caller to come help cut off the heads of his own leadership. Organizational collapse — which arrives at the same moment Washington publicly floated a ground seizure of Kharg Island, the IDF confirmed a civilian killed by its own artillery in Misgav Am, and Hamas reconsolidated control over the central Gaza strip the IDF chose not to enter. The next 72 hours — energy strikes, Hormuz, the budget — will determine which constraints hold and which break.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Regime fractures on tape: Mossad phone campaign produces recorded defection plea from senior Iranian police commander; IRGC internal friction confirmed between police chief and Vahidi; Mojtaba appoints Rezaei as military adviser without appearing on camera.

Kharg Island seizure signaled: U.S. officials openly say that Washington may launch a ground operation; 7,500 Marines deploying; Trump warns “complete destruction of Iran.”

Gaza tunnel hunt stalls: Statistical drilling halted in central Gaza despite IDF claims; Hamas retains full operational control and stages armed parades; one tunnel fits three trucks side by side.

Moskowitz killed by friendly fire: Northern Command confirms five artillery shells struck Misgav Am at incorrect angle; Radwan Force commander eliminated; Hasmonean Brigade deploys to Lebanon for first time.

Jordan absorbs 240 projectiles: Kingdom intercepted 222 of 240 Iranian missiles and drones; U.S. radar destroyed at Muwaffaq Salti; parliament votes to erase the word “Israel” from its minutes.

Saudi normalization deal dead: Iran scales back Saudi strikes fearing retaliation; continues attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE “as usual.”

Diaspora under operational attack: Iran-aligned group torches Hatzola ambulances in London; Iranian dissident shot in Netherlands; FBI seizes four MOIS cyber-warfare domains.

Budget in 8 days: Record NIS 6 billion in coalition funds; no employee compensation framework; comptroller reveals classified air-defense warning sat on Netanyahu’s desk before the war.

A regime whose commanders are recording their own willingness to defect. A tunnel network growing in the sector Israel left ungoverned. A kingdom that intercepted 222 missiles and still lost the political argument in its own parliament. A coalition funding yeshivas while the comptroller’s warning about unprotected buildings gathers dust. The threads connect at a single point: this war is being won on the fronts where force is applied and lost on the fronts where it is deferred.

The fourth week opens with something the first three did not produce — a senior Iranian police commander, on tape, begging his Mossad caller to come help cut off the heads of his own leadership. Today's Israel Brief reads that recording for what it signals about a security apparatus fracturing from the inside, then turns to the fronts where force is being deferred instead of applied. Below the flash: the comptroller's pre-war air-defense warning that sat on three desks while Arad's buildings came down, the Gaza tunnel-drilling contradiction more dangerous than its headline, and why Iran stopped hitting Saudi Arabia but kept hitting Kuwait.

This war is being won on the fronts where force is applied and lost on the fronts where it is deferred.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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