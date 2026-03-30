Shalom, friends.

Israel seems to have abandoned the regime-change theory — the Kurdish invasion collapsed, the opposition never materialized, the IRGC consolidated instead of fracturing — and redirected its entire strike architecture toward destroying Iran’s military-industrial base before Trump calls time. Against that quiet shift, we face: a cluster warhead on the Haifa refinery, a chemical plant fire in the Negev, a 19-year-old tank commander killed in southern Lebanon, and a midnight budget maneuver that slipped NIS 800 million to Haredi schools while the opposition voted for it by accident. Two days before Pesach, Israel is doing what Israel does — absorbing hits that would flatten most countries and cleaning house at the same time. Some of us are doing that quite literally.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Regime change abandoned: Israel pivots airstrikes from destabilization targets to Iran’s military-industrial base after Kurdish invasion plan collapses and opposition fails to materialize; one Israeli source: “a better place, but not a win.”

40 weapons facilities struck in Tehran: IAF deploys 80+ munitions against missile assembly, engine R&D, and anti-tank component manufacturing in a single wave; U.S. B-1 and B-52 bombers hit IRGC command centers overnight; Arak heavy water plant confirmed non-operational.

Security zone expands — years, not months: Netanyahu orders deeper push in southern Lebanon; IDF reaches Ras al-Bayada, eight kilometers north of the border; officials say presence expected “for several months and possibly years.”

Sgt. Liran Ben Zion z”l killed in Lebanon: 19-year-old fighter from the 401st Brigade killed by anti-tank missile; three soldiers seriously wounded in separate attacks; Hezbollah “super launch” turns Haifa skies yellow.

Cluster warhead hits Haifa refinery: Iranian ballistic missile strikes oil refinery with cluster munition; Energy Minister confirms no production damage; Negev chemical plant fire and hazmat incident after separate missile impact near Beersheba.

Budget passes 62–55 with midnight Haredi maneuver: NIS 850.6 billion budget clears the Knesset; coalition slips NIS 800 million to Haredi schools in procedural amendment the opposition voted for without realizing; Finance Ministry DG Rom steps down.

Netzach Yisrael suspended — Bismuth demands reversal: Chief of Staff suspends Haredi reserve battalion after CNN incident in Samaria; committee chairman accuses Zamir of undermining morale and arming enemy narratives.

Iran’s ambassador still in Beirut: Expulsion deadline passed; Saar calls Lebanon “a virtual country occupied by Iran”; Spain closes airspace to aircraft involved in the campaign — another European operational obstruction.

UN installs pro-Hamas academic as rapporteur: UNHRC bypasses top-ranked candidate to appoint Zeina Jallad, who justified October 7 and called for suspending Israel from international organizations.

Israel has quietly abandoned the regime-change theory — the Kurdish invasion collapsed, the opposition never materialized, the IRGC consolidated instead of fracturing — and redirected its entire strike architecture at Iran's military-industrial base before Trump calls time. Today's Israel Brief, the last before Pesach, reads that pivot against a cluster warhead on the Haifa refinery, a 19-year-old tank commander fallen in Lebanon, and a midnight budget trick that slipped NIS 800 million to Haredi schools while the opposition voted for it by accident. Below the flash: the Kurdish plan that was supposed to break Iran open, the ambulance network the IDF found inside Hezbollah, and why the editor signs off relentlessly, stubbornly bullish all the same.

The regime in Tehran is fighting a country that treats existential threat as a scheduling inconvenience.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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