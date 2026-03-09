Shalom, friends.

The second week of Operation Roaring Lion opened with black rain over Tehran and cluster warheads over central Israel. The IAF continues targeting senior roles— it killed the supreme leader’s military chief within 50 minutes of receiving the intelligence. Mojtaba Khamenei was officially installed as Iran’s new supreme leader, completing the hereditary succession of a regime founded to prevent exactly that. The Gulf is still absorbing Iranian fire, the northern front is accelerating, and the IRGC has promised to double heavy missile deployments starting tonight.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Babaeian Killed: Supreme Leader’s newly appointed military chief eliminated within 50 minutes of real-time intelligence.

600 Targets in Lebanon: IDF strikes 600+ Hezbollah targets in one week; five Quds Force commanders killed in Beirut hotel strike.

IRGC Doubles Down: Iran announces 100% increase in heavy missile deployment and expanded target bank including non-military US and Israeli assets.

Liège Synagogue Bombed: Explosion shatters windows of Belgium’s 1899 synagogue; cause under investigation.

Mojtaba Installed: Assembly of Experts names Khamenei’s son as successor; Trump calls appointment “unacceptable.”

UAE Furious Over Leaks: Abu Dhabi denies striking Iran and rebukes Israeli officials for attributing the attack publicly.

Sde Teiman Probe Moves: State Attorney Aisman recommended to receive full leak investigation file — AG locked out.

Three Synagogues Shot in Toronto: Third shooting in a week; global Jew-hate up 34% since war began.

Below : the Assessment on why the IAF’s 50-minute kill chain is now faster than Iran’s succession process, what Hezbollah’s order to confront the Lebanese army reveals about its confidence, and US-Israeli ground operations that changes what “everything is on the table” actually means.

Nine days of war and the regime has elevated its founder’s son to a hereditary throne, lost its oil infrastructure to Israeli jets, and drove its Gulf neighbors to a fury that no apology from Pezeshkian can walk back. The IRGC’s promise to double heavy missile use is the threat of an organization spending its last reserves to prove it still exists. The IAF is operating inside Iranian airspace with the tempo of an air force that has already won the air defense war and is now choosing which categories of pressure to apply. The question for this week is no longer whether Iran can sustain the fight — it is whether anyone in Tehran has the authority to stop it.

The regime elevated its founder's son to a hereditary throne under bombardment, and the IAF killed his newly appointed military chief within fifty minutes of getting the intelligence. Today's Israel Brief tracks a kill chain now running faster than Iran's own succession process — five Quds Force commanders in one Beirut hotel strike, an 11-year-old killed by an Iranian drone in a country Tehran had just apologized to, and Alon Penzel detained at Luton for carrying a book about October 7. The flash lines give you the count. The Assessments are where the inference becomes unavoidable.

anyone who accepts a senior military role in the Islamic Republic is signing their own death warrant.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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