Shalom, friends.

The arc we have been tracking from the SNSC’s six-to-eight-week ceiling now sits in plain view. Trump posted the ultimatum Sunday. The Tuesday situation room is on the calendar. The Gulf is absorbing Iran’s only available answer. Tehran’s latest proposal is functionally a nonstarter: a commitment not to produce nuclear weapons, with no mention of halting enrichment or reopening the Strait. Today hosts a haredi vote the coalition cannot afford to lose. And Baharav-Miara is escalating the Mossad fight against Gofman.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Trump posts the Iran ultimatum: “Clock is Ticking” post lands the day before the Tuesday situation room as the target deck rebuilds. See The War Today.

Two covert Iraqi bases surface: New York Times reveals Israeli airstrike bases stood up in Iraq’s western desert in late 2024 and 2026. See The War Today.

Tehran’s proposal omits the two demands that matter: Iran offers a commitment not to produce nuclear weapons. No mention of halting enrichment. No mention of reopening the Strait. See Developments to Watch.

Gulf absorbs the answer: UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant generator struck, Saudi intercepts three drones inbound from Iraqi airspace. See The War Today.

IDF strikes 30 Hezbollah sites: Roadside bomb wounds four soldiers north of the Litani inside the 45-day extension. See The War Today.

Shayetet 13 boards the IHH flotilla: Israeli commandos intercept the 53-ship convoy in international waters off Cyprus. See The War Today.

Dissolution Wednesday meets the haredi bill: Netanyahu throws the draft bill back on the agenda for Wednesday as UTJ splits between a pro-alliance faction and a pro-election faction that considers the prime minister’s play a noise-making exercise. See Inside Israel.

IDF on the record short 12,000: General Staff names the manpower gap with 90,000 haredim outside the system. See Inside Israel.

Zini files contempt as AG goes sealed on Gofman: Three former Shin Bet chiefs accused of defying the High Court as Baharav-Miara escalates the Mossad fight. See Inside Israel.

Sovereignty Sunday lands on three angles: Death-penalty military order signed, Defense Ministry complex on the UNRWA site approved, Bashan Pioneers cross for the fourth time. See Inside Israel.

Sa’ar-Levin price the embassy moves: Cabinet allocates Foreign and Justice ministry funds to incentivize relocations to Jerusalem. See Israel and the World.

Yasser Abbas onto Fatah Central Committee: The 90-year-old chairman walks his businessman son into the inheritance the foreign chanceries are about to be asked to credential. See Israel and the World.

Mamdani’s Nakba video before Shavuot: New York’s mayor burns the moderate Jewish leadership his office cultivated days before the Gracie Mansion event. See Israel and the World.

Below: what the Iraqi covert bases surfacing actually announces, why Lando’s second public instruction to Degel HaTorah in five days is the cleanest haredi exit yet, what Sa’ar and Levin have done to the embassy-recognition fight that no Trump-era ask has managed, and what the Met’s decision to hide the Nova Exhibit address says about the city it polices.

Tehran’s only available answer arrives as drones at Barakah’s generator and three more across the Saudi line. Naqvi carries Pezeshkian’s mediation note to a Washington whose target deck is already rebuilt. Inside Israel the coalition is staking the dissolution week on what the next Knesset cannot be allowed to inherit: The haredi five-year plan. The AG-split bill. The Defense Ministry footprint on the UNRWA ruins. The death-penalty law as a Central Command order. All while the Mayor of the largest American Jewish community is running a Nakba video on the official account. The Gracie Mansion Shavuot event the Federation crowd cultivated is days out. ]Have fun with that.]

The War Today

Trump Sets the Clock as the Gulf Burns and Iraqi Bases Surface

Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday that “for Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” then took the line into a call with Netanyahu on Iran updates and the China leg the same evening. Lindsey Graham urged Washington to “hurt” Iran and destroy its energy infrastructure. A drone strike sparked a fire at the UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant in Al Dhafra — outside the inner perimeter, on the electrical generator — and Saudi air defense intercepted three drones that crossed into the kingdom from Iraqi airspace the same morning. The New York Times reported Israel built two covert bases in Iraq’s western desert to support the strikes on Iran, the first stood up in late 2024 and the second this year. An Iraqi shepherd and a soldier were killed to keep the bases secret. Iran’s parliamentary speaker Ghalibaf hosted Pakistan’s Interior Minister Naqvi in Tehran to discuss the stalled Washington track. Pezeshkian publicly thanked Pakistan, Iraq and Afghanistan for refusing US and Israeli access. Tehran submitted its latest diplomatic proposal the same day — a commitment of highly questionable value to refrain from producing nuclear weapons, with no mention of halting uranium enrichment and no mention of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Netanyahu told the Sunday cabinet meeting that Israel is “prepared for any scenario” with Iran.

Assessment: The arc we’ve been tracking from the SNSC’s six-to-eight-week ceiling now sits in plain view — Trump pricing the resumption into his “75 percent done” line, the joint target deck rebuilt, the Ford repositioned. The choice of Barakah’s generator over the reactor itself reads as Tehran reaching for soft targets [as if Iran hasn’t been indiscriminately targeting civilians all along]. Pakistan’s mediation is a polite fiction inside which Vahidi’s military council tries to buy Tehran another week. Tehran’s diplomatic proposal commits to not producing weapons while leaving enrichment and the Strait untouched — the two demands the Americans actually named as non-negotiable. The probability sharpens upward. The subsurface infrastructure that survived the first phase cannot be reached by the same means. Whatever Tuesday’s meeting decides, it decides against a map the first campaign drew and could not finish.

IDF Strikes 30 Hezbollah Sites as a Roadside Bomb Wounds Four

The IDF struck more than 30 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon over 24 hours, hitting weapons-storage facilities, observation posts, and launch positions along the line. Four IDF soldiers were wounded overnight by a roadside bomb in southern Lebanon, one severely. Hezbollah continued rocket, drone, and mortar fire at IDF positions inside the same window. Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati z”l, 24, of Itamar — to be married within the month — and SSgt. Negev Dagan z”l, 20, of Dekel, fell on the Lebanon front in the past week, both inside what Jerusalem and Washington call a 45-day ceasefire extension. Netanyahu’s Sunday cabinet meeting authorized an unlimited-budget team for the Hezbollah fiber-optic-drone threat, with NIS 2 billion released from existing defense allocations. The Prime Minister told the cabinet the IDF had been working the drone problem for six years at his direction. He did not say why the Defense Ministry’s FPV-countermeasure procurement bypass went out only in April, fifteen months into the doctrine Hezbollah was iterating in the field. Iran needed 40 hours of aggressive pressure to compel Hezbollah to enter the current campaign. The organization attempted to create the impression its initial strikes were symbolic — withholding fire from south of the Litani until March 5. But Hezbollah had secretly maintained combat infrastructure and fighters in the southern zone the entire time. The demilitarization agreement was never real. Even at 10 percent of its pre-November 2024 capabilities, the arsenal stands at approximately 15,000 rockets and missiles.

Assessment: The 45-day extension buys Hezbollah the time the Litani-north stockpile needs to harden, dressed as Washington’s procedural patience. The ceasefire is functioning as a unit of fire control for the IDF and a reconstitution window for Hezbollah [which must come as a surprise to the families of Israelis being killed inside it]. Fifteen thousand rockets and missiles is what 10 percent looks like when the starting inventory was the largest non-state arsenal in the world. Hezbollah maintained fighters and infrastructure south of the Litani while the diplomatic framework treated the zone as demilitarized — the compliance was theater, and the IDF is now holding ground against an organization that never left it. Recanati was killed by exactly the system the April procurement bypass is meant to counter — fifteen months after Hezbollah began iterating it in the field. Netanyahu’s six-year line will not survive the funerals.

Shayetet 13 Boards the IHH Flotilla in International Waters off Cyprus

Israeli naval commandos from Shayetet 13 began boarding vessels in the 53-ship Global Sumud / IHH flotilla on Monday morning, intercepting the convoy in international waters off Cyprus before it could close the 48-hour run to the coast. The Foreign Ministry warned organizers Monday morning to abandon the run and accept aid transshipment through Ashdod. Organizers livestreamed the boardings on X. Activists were detained without resistance reported on the first vessels — Northern Command had warned of edged weapons aboard. IHH is the same Turkish Islamist organization that ran the 2010 Mavi Marmara, where IDF soldiers were attacked with metal bars and knives on the deck before they fired. Twenty of IHH’s vessels from the April run were intercepted under the same blockade rules.

Assessment: Fifteen years on from the Mavi Marmara, the operator is the same Turkish Islamist outfit running the same humanitarian pretext through the same blockade. Intercepting off Cyprus rather than at the territorial-waters line keeps the activist footage at tactical remove from the coast and denies Erdogan’s photo team the “Israeli forces stormed a humanitarian convoy in Israeli waters” headline the operation was built to manufacture. The blockade is the lever. The convoy was the courtesy.

Inside Israel

Netanyahu Throws the Draft Bill Back on Wednesday as UTJ Splits and the IDF Reveals Its Gap

Netanyahu instructed his office to recount the votes for the haredi conscription bill over the weekend and return it to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee agenda for Wednesday — the same day the preliminary dissolution vote is scheduled. The move is a Hail Mary. The prime minister’s office spent the weekend aggressively whipping votes, calling nearly all coalition members and threatening to publicly shame Likud MKs who secretly oppose the bill but fear political blowback. With Likud primaries set to determine electoral list positions before the elections, members are weighing which mark is darker — Likud traitor or draft dodger.

United Torah Judaism is split. The pro-alliance faction wants to preserve the current government long enough to secure the five-year plan that transfers hundreds of millions of shekels to haredi community programs, alongside an amenable draft bill — even if the High Court will inevitably strike the legislation down, a few months free from government sanctions would be enough. The pro-election faction considers Netanyahu finished. A senior aide to UTJ chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf dismissed the maneuver as a noise-making exercise designed solely to delay the inevitable election.

Rabbi Dov Lando ordered Degel HaTorah’s Knesset members to back the dissolution and “not be drawn into political games.” That is the second public Lando instruction to the faction in five days, after the letter that absolved Degel HaTorah’s MKs of fault for the bill’s failure and assigned the failure to the prime minister.

The IDF put the numbers on the record the same day. The standing army is still short 12,000 soldiers, including 6,000 to 7,000 combat troops. The shortfall widens by roughly 2,500 combat troops once cohorts enlisted under the 30-month service term start discharging next January. The Personnel Directorate counts 38,000 haredim formally designated draft-evaders and another 52,000 on track to the same designation. A senior officer told reporters burnout among troops “is far greater than we thought.” The General Staff said the government’s bill, even at full target, would deliver only several hundred additional haredi combat soldiers a year.

Minister Dudi Amsalem, who holds three portfolios, told a conference in Eilat that “those who study Torah contribute no less than soldiers fighting in Gaza.” Amsalem said the army “is being dragged along by the left’s poison.” Shas’s Moshe Arbel, the lone faction voice for haredi service obligation, resigned from the Knesset Sunday and landed at Tshuva-owned Mehadrin’s chairmanship. Bennett’s Yachad party released a Negev sovereignty plan the same weekend — Shin Bet authority over the top hundred Bedouin criminals, fast-track legislation, polygamy enforcement, supervision of the Bedouin education system. That is the competing offer staked at the moment the coalition’s haredi flank is choosing its exit.

Behind the draft-bill fight, the coalition is running a parallel legislative blitz — marathon Constitution Committee sessions on the AG-role-split bill and the media-overhaul bill before Wednesday’s dissolution vote. The AG-split bill would separate the attorney general’s prosecutorial and advisory functions, effectively removing the biggest thorn in the coalition’s side. Netanyahu cited this legislation as a reason for the haredim to delay leaving. The blitz serves one of two purposes. Either it is the incentive that holds the coalition together through Wednesday, or it is the insurance policy — ideological points on the board before the government falls.

Assessment: We are watching the coalition price the haredi vote one last time and watching the haredi side refuse to be priced. Lando has named that the representation worked and the prime minister did not. Netanyahu’s response is to bring the bill back to committee on the dissolution-vote day itself. UTJ’s internal split tells the story — one half is staying for the money and the other half is staying for the exit. The pro-alliance faction needs only a few months of statutory cover before the High Court strikes the bill down. The pro-election faction has already decided that a better coalition awaits on the other side of September. The IDF’s numbers are what gets paid when the coalition runs the conscription bill for coalition arithmetic and not for manpower. Ninety thousand haredi men outside the system is what the burden-not-shared diagnosis looks like once it has been audited. Amsalem put the coalition’s actual position on the record without the diplomatic gloss. If the coalition believed it would survive Wednesday, the sprint would not be necessary. The marathon sessions are either the bait that keeps the haredim in the room or the scoreboard Netanyahu wants filled before the buzzer. Bennett is staking the post-election right-wing terrain on Negev sovereignty while the current coalition is staking its remaining days on yeshiva tax credits.

Zini Files Contempt as the AG’s Sealed Affidavit Lands on Gofman

Shin Bet director David Zini filed a contempt motion in the High Court against three former Shin Bet chiefs — Nadav Argaman, Ami Ayalon, and Carmi Gillon — plus a group of former officials. The motion accuses them of “systematic and continuing” refusal to hand over the petitioners’ list against Zini’s appointment, in defiance of the Court’s order. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara submitted a sealed envelope to the High Court on the parallel petition against Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman’s appointment as Mossad chief. The filing introduces new claims about a Brigadier-General “G” and a May 12 meeting Gofman allegedly held while the Court was hearing arguments. Gofman’s lawyer Ohad Shalem fired back that the AG’s conduct is “very severe” and that the sealed material contains “no secret,” no integrity flaw, and nothing relevant to the petitions. The Mossad is preparing for the June 2 changeover ceremony. Senior officials in the building are signaling resignations if Gofman takes the chair. Netanyahu’s defense attorney Amit Hadad publicly accused Baharav-Miara of “insolence” in a separate filing the same week. The same office filing sealed envelopes against the government’s own Mossad nominee is the office that wrote position papers against the Levin selection-committee fight, the Bar Ronen Shin Bet vote, and the Qatargate prosecution before that case was dropped Friday.

Assessment: Zini’s contempt motion is the security-establishment chief filing the question the Knesset has so far refused to file — whether the High Court’s procedural levers produce compliance when the petitioner side is the one defying the order. Gofman’s lawyer drawing the AG’s bluff on the sealed envelopes is the same fight running in parallel. June 2 is the deadline that matters. The AG either produces the unredacted material the petitions actually require, or the appointment runs and the legal-guild fight runs out of runway on this one. And the AG-split bill racing through committee sessions the same week is the coalition’s answer to the sealed-envelope pattern itself — if the government falls, the split is what survives as the structural fix to the office that filed the envelopes.

The Death-Penalty Order, the UNRWA-Site Complex, and the Bashan Pioneers Land on the Same Sunday

Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, OC Central Command, signed the military order Sunday implementing the death-penalty law for non-Israeli-resident terrorists in Judea and Samaria. Sentencing is now the default for deadly attacks, with life imprisonment available only on a military court’s finding of special circumstances. The High Court ordered the state to respond to the petitions against the law by May 24. The cabinet approved the Defense Ministry complex on the 36-dunam site of the former UNRWA East Jerusalem headquarters near Ammunition Hill the same morning. The complex will house an IDF museum, a recruitment office, and an office for the defense minister. Defense Minister Israel Katz called the move “a decision of sovereignty, Zionism and security” and said there is “nothing more symbolic or just” than placing defense institutions on the ruins of UNRWA’s compound. UNRWA declined to comment. The Bashan Pioneers, a religious-Zionist resettlement group, crossed into Syrian territory Sunday night to mark the Hebrew-calendar anniversary of the Golan’s 1967 liberation. It was the fourth crossing in 24 hours and the fourteenth since the group was founded. IDF soldiers returned ten activists to Israeli territory and transferred them to the police. The military “strongly condemned” the incursion as a criminal offense. The group’s statement: “Will not give up and will not stop until the ‘right-wing government’ allows families who are interested to enter and settle in the Bashan in an orderly and legal manner.”

Assessment: The death-penalty order is the Knesset’s March 30 vote arriving as a military order, with the High Court a week from the next state response. The UNRWA-site complex is Katz spending a Jerusalem Day push on a building Israel had already taken — the symbolic move lands because the eviction, the demolition, and the legislative defunding all landed first. The death-penalty order survives a government change because the law is on the books. The cabinet decision on the UNRWA site survives because it is filed.

📚 Long Brief: The Long Brief: Where Israel Must Stand — The infrastructure-as-sovereignty doctrine this Long Brief develops — that sovereignty is what gets built on the ground and held there — is the structural claim Katz’s UNRWA-site complex and Bluth’s death-penalty military order are operationalizing on a different angle of the same day.

Israel and the World

Cabinet Puts a Budget Behind the Jerusalem Embassy Push

The cabinet unanimously approved a Sa’ar-Levin proposal allocating Foreign Ministry and Justice Ministry funds to incentive packages for foreign governments that relocate embassies to Jerusalem — co-financing the establishment costs, providing housing and planning solutions, and underwriting Jerusalem-based delegations and conferences. Deputy Ambassador David Brownstein told foreign diplomats in Tel Aviv last Wednesday that the US is moving all remaining assets and personnel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and asked them to “give a push” to their own governments. Paraguay and Fiji have already relocated. Ecuador opened a representative office in December. The permanent US Embassy land allocation cleared the Israeli side in March.

Assessment: Sa’ar and Levin have done what the recognition fight has needed for a decade — put Israeli money on the other side of the foreign minister’s request. Most capitals were never going to move on a Trump-era ask alone. The incentive package converts the ask into a co-financed deal. The Brownstein push from Tel Aviv lines the move up against the administration’s own posture. Smaller capitals can now follow without taking the political weight alone.

Croatia’s President Holds an Israeli Ambassador in Limbo for Seven Months

Zoran Milanovic, Croatia’s left-wing president, has refused for seven months to approve Nissan Amdur as Israel’s incoming ambassador in Zagreb — the first time a Croatian president has refused a foreign ambassador in this fashion. Milanovic’s anti-Israel record runs from comparing Israelis to “infections and germs” to publicly accusing Israel of “terrorism” in Gaza. Amdur was confirmed in November to replace Gary Koren. The Foreign Ministry will now route him in as charge d’affaires when Koren’s term ends this month, a posting that does not require presidential approval. Milanovic is feuding with Croatia’s right-wing government and is stalling several other Croatian ambassador placements in parallel. In Amsterdam, the Hind Rajab Foundation filed another Dutch complaint Friday against an IDF reservist from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, the Palestinian-Belgian foundation’s eighty-first across more than twenty-five jurisdictions, demanding Amsterdam prosecutors open a criminal investigation and seize January 2024 Instagram footage.

Assessment: Milanovic is doing what a hostile head of state can do when his own government will not back him. He blocks the protocol move and forces the receiving ministry to route around him. The charge d’affaires workaround buys the work back at the cost of the appointment ceremony. The Hind Rajab Foundation complaint sits on the other end of the same European map — a Palestinian-Belgian outfit converting IDF reserve service into criminal exposure through EU jurisdictions. Eighty filings into the program, most receiving authorities ignore the complaints. The program does not need them to act, only to open the cases. The discovery phase is where the cost lives.

Mahmoud Abbas Walks His Son Onto the Fatah Central Committee

Yasser Abbas, the 64-year-old businessman son of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, won a seat on the Fatah Central Committee at the party’s first general conference in almost a decade — Sunday’s vote at the same Ramallah congress that closed without the Dahlan faction. The 90-year-old chairman stays on as party head. Yasser has never previously held a position in Fatah or the PA. He runs tobacco and contracting businesses in the parts of Judea and Samaria where the PA exercises limited self-rule. Fatah-internal allegations have for years held that he and his brother Tarek used public funds to underwrite the family business, allegations the brothers reject. Mahmoud Abbas has ruled by decree since his 2009 electoral mandate expired. Among other Central Committee winners: Majed Faraj, head of PA General Intelligence.

Assessment: A succession by inheritance inside an unelected presidency is what Fatah’s sixteen-year democratic deferral was always going to produce. Foreign chanceries that route their Palestinian-statehood frameworks through Ramallah are about to be asked to credential it. Yasser Abbas has no political base, no security record, no movement legitimacy — only a tobacco license and the right last name. Cairo’s mediating capital learned at the same congress what the Fatah without Dahlan is worth. The chair the Egyptians wanted to hand Mustafa is now held in family. The “moderate channel” the foreign ministry circuit keeps invoking, named.

Alhurra Inside Khiam Breaks the Arab Media Cordon Around the IDF

The Arabic-language network Alhurra sent correspondent Yahia Kassem into southern Lebanon alongside Israeli troops last week. Kassem filmed a Hezbollah tunnel beneath a clothing store in Khiam, four kilometers north of Metula. He interviewed the IDF Arabic-language spokeswoman Lt. Col. Ella Waweya — “Captain Ella” — from the village itself. Two segments aired. The first surveyed Khiam’s destruction and named the village’s Hezbollah-stronghold function on camera. The second walked through the tunnel, showing weapons, infrastructure, and the civilian cover above it. The Qatari paper al-Araby al-Jadeed answered with a column calling the work “blatant propaganda for the Israeli army” and “a translation of the Israeli military narrative into Arabic.” Kassem’s reply to Ynet: he showed the tunnel because the tunnel is there.

Assessment: The pan-Arab media establishment is furious because the cordon worked for decades and now does not. Alhurra put the IDF’s Arabic-language case in front of the audience the Doha-Beirut media class was built to filter [the al-Araby al-Jadeed column accidentally names the operation — “a translation of the Israeli military narrative into Arabic” — and the panic in its tone tells you how much work that filter has been doing]. Waweya named the point in plain Arabic. Arab reporters who see tunnels and weapons in person are not relying on “videos or claims from one side.” Two Middles asked for terrain in the language of the audience. The Khiam segments are what that looks like on ground the broadcast posture has never held.

Mamdani’s Nakba Video Lands Days Before His Gracie Mansion Shavuot Event

Zohran Mamdani — whose anti-Israel positions have been the through-line of his political identity since the Queens assembly — used his official mayoral account on Friday to post a “Nakba Day” video. He labeled the interviewee, Inea Bushaq, “a New Yorker and a Nakba survivor” and framed 1947–49 as “the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians… during the creation of the State of Israel.” The video has 9.5 million views. Bushaq is presented under a “Palestine” travel poster reading family photographs in a register engineered to track Holocaust survivor testimony. Met Council CEO David Greenfield, a former Council member who has worked with the administration, said he has “never seen this kind of anger from moderate Jewish New York City leaders, who tried working with Mayor Mamdani.” Public-facing responses came from Chabad, UJA-Federation’s government-relations VP, a Jewish state legislator, and the JCRC-NY chief. The Shavuot event at Gracie Mansion is days out.

Assessment: In a move that shouldn’t shock anyone, the video is the Mayor pricing his Jewish-leadership relationships against his base and concluding the base pays better. Greenfield’s “moderate Jewish leaders who tried working with Mayor Mamdani” is the operative phrase — these are the federation-and-Council-aligned figures Mamdani’s office cultivated precisely to manage events like the Gracie Mansion Shavuot, and he chose to burn them on the eve. [Bushaq’s Bosnian family arrived in Ottoman-ruled Palestine contemporaneous with the early Zionists — a fact the production keeps off-camera.] The partisan-sort thesis advances: a Democratic mayor of the largest American Jewish community runs a Nakba video on the official account and the institutional Jewish responses arrive without political cover from the party.

London Hides the Nova Exhibit Address Before Opening Day

The Metropolitan Police asked Nova Exhibition organizers to remove the main signage installed last week ahead of the London opening (20 May–5 July). The exhibit’s location is being kept confidential until the day. The Met’s stated concern is Jew-hate, terror threats, and the prospect of protests aimed at disrupting a memorial to October 7. London is the eighth stop on the international tour after New York, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Miami, Toronto, and Washington. None of those cities required the venue address to be hidden. The Met is preparing overt and covert deployment around the site, with real-time threat-detection technology, on a security envelope organizers describe as exceptional for a cultural exhibit.

Assessment: A memorial to the largest single massacre of Jews since the Shoah cannot announce its address in London. That is the verdict the Met has rendered on the city it polices [and the policing bill keeps climbing because the political cost of curtailing the rallies of festering Jew-hate is higher than the cost of treating the exhibit as a target]. Saturday’s Nakba-march-plus-Tommy-Robinson-rally-plus-FA-Cup stress test ran the Met at 4,000 officers, and the address concealment is the same posture downstream. The Met can drill all year — it cannot deport an ideology.

Briefly Noted

Diplomacy & Geopolitics

Jerusalem Post: US intelligence reports Cuba has 300-plus attack drones from Iran and Russia, hosts Iranian military advisers in Havana, and has weighed strikes on Guantanamo and US ships in the Caribbean. Five thousand Cuban troops fought for Russia in Ukraine and are now studying IRGC anti-US tactics on an island Honduras’s IRGC designation last week put on the wrong side of a 46-state list.

Israel Hayom: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom finds al-Sharaa’s transitional authorities have failed to protect Alawites, Druze, and Christians in Syria, with at least 77 killed in apparent sectarian incidents in the first four months of 2026. [They needed a report to understand that a terrorist is running the country?]

Public Diplomacy & Media

Forward: Rabbi Meir Soloveichik was the lone Jewish speaker at Trump’s “Rededicate 250” Christian revival on the National Mall Sunday, framing “God Bless America” as Irving Berlin’s refugee prayer and calling Jew-hate “utterly un-American.”

Domestic & Law

JNS: The Education Ministry confirmed it will extend the elementary-school cellphone ban to middle schools nationwide starting in September.

Times of Israel: Smotrich denied a bid to raise the retirement age to 70 while Treasury officials confirmed the proposal sits inside a multi-year contingency plan. The denial is the political-cover sentence attached to the macro number to watch when the next budget fight reaches cabinet.

Economy, Tech & Infrastructure

JNS: The CBS first-read pegs Q1 2026 GDP at a 3.3% annualized contraction against the Finance Ministry analysts’ 9.5% feared level, with the Bank of Israel modeling 3.8% full-year growth contingent on the war not resuming.

Israel Hayom: Elon Musk took live questions from Israelis at the Ministry of Transportation’s Samson International Smart Mobility Summit, the first such Q&A since his September meeting with Sara Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Culture, Religion & Society

Israel Hayom: United Hatzalah honored volunteer Ronit Eilamelech z”l and her mother Sara z”l, killed in the Iranian missile strike on a Beit Shemesh synagogue that opened Roaring Lion. Miriam Adelson and Gitti Bir presented the citation to the family.

Walla: The family of Sgt. Maj. Guy Luder z”l, fallen in Lebanon last month, donated his cornea to Lt. Shily Liebowitz, a Golani team commander wounded in the same theater. The two families met at Beilinson on Sunday.

Developments to Watch

Northern Front (Lebanon / Syria)

Hezbollah refuses to roll back to March 2 positions — Hezbollah’s line through Beirut is that it will not accept a return to the southern positions held at the start of March, while the al-Diyar pressure campaign on Israel intensifies ahead of the May 29 Washington round. The disarmament floor Leiter described in writing now meets a counter-floor Hezbollah is publishing.

Northern Command caps school recess at 20 minutes on the line — Northern Command’s escalation orders cap outdoor school time at 20 minutes in small groups under teacher supervision on confrontation-line communities, with some bus rosters dropped to 25 students. The civilian compression that preceded the 2023 evacuations is back on the same map, twelve weeks into the framework that was supposed to make it unnecessary.

IDF incursion reported in Wadi al-Raqqad, Daraa countryside — Syrian Observatory monitors describe an IDF force entering Wadi al-Raqqad near Jumla in the western Daraa countryside, on the Syria approach axis south of the Hermon. A vector distinct from the Bashan civilian crossings the cabinet condemned the same morning — if the entry holds past 48 hours, the Damascus track Salam opened with the new Syrian leadership has to reckon with a parallel kinetic envelope underneath it.

Hezbollah’s Lebanese expeditionary unit runs 70 percent Houthi by fighter count — Lebanese-media-sourced casualty reporting on recent IDF strikes inside southern Lebanon names 43 Houthi fighters among the dead, with the broader unit estimated at 360, 70 percent Houthi and 30 percent Iraqi militia. The one-continuous-battlespace thesis is showing up in the burial records: Yemeni nationals are dying north of the Litani because Hezbollah cannot repatriate them through a Sana’a that is also being struck.

Regional Axis (Iran, Houthis, Militias)

Tehran’s latest proposal: no weapons, but enrichment and Hormuz stay off the table — Iran submitted a commitment of highly questionable value to refrain from producing nuclear weapons — conspicuously omitting any mention of halting uranium enrichment or reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Ministry spokesman Baqaei told reporters Sunday that Iran’s enrichment right “will not be discussed with the United States,” directly answering Trump’s “20-year suspension if there’s a real guarantee” line. The Pakistani-mediated proposal Naqvi is carrying now runs against an Iranian floor Tehran has publicly committed not to move from before Tuesday’s situation room. The defense establishment is now operating under the working assumption that a covert Iranian nuclear weapons project is already underway.

Tehran pre-stages the next shot at the UAE — Abu Dhabi reads the Barakah generator strike as a message about target-set expansion, with Iranian channels naming additional Emirati infrastructure as on the list if the kinetic round reopens. The UAE absorbed roughly 3,000 missiles and drones during Roaring Lion, and the next round opens with the target deck already mapped against Iron Dome batteries Jerusalem deployed in March.

Diplomatic & Legal

Netanyahu trial canceled on security-and-political grounds — The court granted Netanyahu’s request to cancel Monday’s trial session, citing the Iran tension and the inbound Turkish flotilla. The cancellation lines the prime minister’s calendar up with the Tuesday Iran situation room and the Wednesday dissolution vote.

Three calendars are running through the same Monday. The SNSC’s lands Tuesday in the situation room. The Knesset’s lands Wednesday in the dissolution vote. The third is the one Israel is filing into the record this week. A Defense Ministry complex on the ruins of the UNRWA compound. A military order putting deadly attacks on a default-sentence track. Tehran is announcing what it thinks its calendar looks like by reopening its stock exchange tomorrow — and by submitting a diplomatic proposal that offers to stop making weapons without offering to stop making the material the weapons require. [But, sure, this time will be different.]

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor

With Modi Zehavi · Data + Research Analyst