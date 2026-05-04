Shalom, friends.

Everyone seems to be doing what they do best when nobody is forcing a choice — buying time. Tehran is buying it on Hormuz and the nuclear question. The cabinet is buying it on Gaza. Beirut is buying it on disarmament. Levin is buying it on appointments. Trump is one of the few actors in the picture who has stopped buying.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran: Trump launches Project Freedom convoys through Hormuz as Tehran threatens to fire on US vessels and Bessent flags next-week shutdown.

Lebanon: Reuters surfaces Hezbollah’s several-thousand toll as Fadlallah vows to “thwart” direct Lebanon-Israel talks.

Gaza: Cabinet’s promised renewal decision did not arrive; IDF thins Lebanon forces and pushes the Yellow Line to 59 percent.

Judiciary: Levin holds out as justices cite “rampant crime”; the reform that rebalances the committee takes effect after October.

Front line: Cabinet hands the IDF counterterrorism authority over 16 front-line communities; police hold the Meron tomb.

UK: Hall calls for moratorium on anti-Israel marches as Polanski defends the police’s critics and Starmer brands him “disgraceful.”

Diaspora: Toronto gunfire, NY subway “dead Zionist” graffiti, and Hitler Youth comments under a Sesame Street post.

Serbia: Sa’ar and Djuric formalize strategic partnership as Belgrade lands EXPO 2027 and South Sudan’s framework moves to cabinet.

It’s simpler than the news flow suggests. Every actor that thought delay was working for them is finding out it was working against them.

Tehran’s stockpile is filling tanks faster than its mediators can produce a draft Trump will sign. Hezbollah’s casualty disclosure landed because the cost was no longer hideable from its own constituents. The cabinet’s Gaza deferral is masking a campaign the IDF is already running on the ground, six percentage points at a time. Levin’s empty benches are a real bet that the post-October reform will arrive before the institutional damage compounds. The diaspora’s question is whether the institutions catching up close the gap fast enough to matter.

Everyone in today's Israel Brief is doing what they do best when nobody forces a choice — buying time. Tehran on Hormuz, the cabinet on Gaza, Beirut on disarmament, Levin on appointments. Trump is the one actor who has stopped buying, and the full edition reads what Bessent's next-week shutdown does to his clock once the storage tanks fill. Plus why Levin's empty benches are a structural bet rather than a stall, and the Sesame Street comment thread that says more about American antisemitism than the FBI's annual report will.

The actors who thought the clock was their friend are discovering whose clock it actually was.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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