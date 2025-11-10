Shalom, friends.

The map is taut. In Gaza, the “pause” now runs through Rafah’s concrete, where 100–200 Hamas men sit in tunnels while mediators try to rename them “civilians.” Up north, precision attrition keeps grinding—houses wired in Houla, a courier car erased near Sidon—while Hezbollah stitches faces and messages. Iran hums: deeper vaults, busier lines, louder threats. At home, funerals give the country a conscience and the High Court will test whether the state still has a spine.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Rafah : IDF 10th Brigade killed dozens, cut tunnels behind the Yellow Line; no safe passage for gunmen.

Gaza : Jerusalem reiterates “no Turkish boots”; Kushner/Witkoff pitch Rafah “pilot city” concept today.

South Lebanon : Sixth strike in 48 hours; three Houla houses blown on-site; LAF stood down.

Iran : “Pickaxe Mountain” sealed to inspectors; stockpile moved; missile lines 24/7; another war “a matter of time.”

Hostages : Islamic Jihad holds two of four bodies; Israel ties any coordination to full returns.

Courts & politics : Sde Teiman probe control argued live tomorrow; UTJ to oppose terror death-penalty bill.

Readiness: Three-day IDF drill across Judea, Samaria, Jordan Valley; Kiryat Shmona urban defense exercise.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

We’ve warned that the truce is paperwork and the war is muscle memory. Today proves it. Rafah’s “pilot” proposal meets a wall of Israeli policy; the north keeps losing Hezbollah nodes with no press conference attached; and Tehran’s escalator runs, inexorably, up. The rest of this brief takes you through the operational verbs, not the diplomatic adjectives.

The bullets tell you Hezbollah commanders are getting plastic surgery and Tehran sealed Pickaxe Mountain to inspectors. Today's Israel Brief walks past the cosmetics to the thing underneath: missile lines running 24/7, a uranium stockpile relocated to deeper vaults, and the West congratulating itself on containment. The full edition is where we explain why Israel's decision window is shortening — and why the next war isn't a forecast, it's an appointment.

Another Israel–Iran war is inevitable because the first one didn't end—it paused to reload.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe