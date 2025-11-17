Shalom, friends.

Gaza is now formally two theaters: an IDF-controlled belt east of the Yellow Line where tunnels die by concrete and explosives, and a Hamas-run west that taxes, re-arms, and rehearses victimhood for the cameras. Up north, the 91st Division is already running rehearsal cycles in Aitaroun and Ramyeh while the security establishment quietly recommends a short, hard air campaign across Lebanon’s weapons plants. In Judea and Samaria, nightly “arrest” raids around Nablus and Far’a keep turning into firefights as Iran’s investment in the southern belt shows up in explosives and gunmen, not op-eds. At home, the High Court has redrawn the map on who investigates whom, Netanyahu has opted for an October 7 commission on his own terms, and the street is oscillating between gratitude and fury. Abroad, the UN is selling a “credible pathway” to Palestinian statehood in the same week Hamas announces it will never disarm and starts stockpiling weapons offshore.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon : 91st Division dismantles Hezbollah sites in Aitaroun/Ramyeh; targeted strike kills Al-Mansouri fixer; short air campaign floated.

Gaza : IDF controls over half the Strip east of Yellow Line, demolishing Beit Hanun tunnel complex and daily infiltrator attempts.

Judea & Samaria : IDF kills terrorists in Askar and Far’a during raids as Iran-driven threat drifts south toward Hebron belt.

Gaza “Day After” : Hamas rejects disarmament, hoards weapons abroad, and asks PA to “store” its arsenal while UN talks statehood.

Law & Inquiries : High Court lets Levin pick an external Sde Teiman overseer under strict terms; cabinet advances custom October 7 commission.

Tzur Misgavi : State demolishes unauthorized hilltop community at Metzad even as police bust a major drug lab and dirty Border Police smuggling ring.

Diplomacy: Israel battles US UNSC wording on “pathway to statehood,” slams PA “human trafficking” libel over Gazans going to South Africa, banks German arms reboot.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

On every front that matters, enforcement is moving and performance is lagging. The IDF is treating the Yellow Line and the Lebanese border like what they really are — live contact lines that need concrete, drones, and strike packages, not hashtags. Hamas treats every new acronym — ISF, Peace Council, “credible pathway” — as a timetable to game while it keeps battalion commanders underground in Rafah and weapons in Yemeni storage rooms. In Judea and Samaria, the picture looks more and more like the intel warned: Iran’s “next war” isn’t a dramatic border breach, it’s a thousand small explosives in the south if you let them knit together.

Today's Israel Brief takes apart a single contradiction running through every front: enforcement is moving while the paperwork lags. The full edition walks past the flash bullets into the Beit Hanoun tunnel city, the Hamas diary that turned UNRWA clinics into a parts store, the offshore weapons depots, and a High Court ruling that just redrew who gets to investigate whom. If you want the version that names who is actually doing what to whom, this is it.

Anything else just hands Hamas a U.N. refurbishment grant and calls it peace.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe