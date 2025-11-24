Shalom, friends.

The war has clearly changed phase, even if the paperwork hasn’t caught up. In the north, Israel killed Hezbollah’s chief of staff in the heart of Beirut and then parked drones over his funeral while the IDF quietly moves to high alert. In Gaza, “ceasefire” means hungry Hamas fighters trying to claw out of Rafah tunnels into instant airstrikes, while new local militias stand in the yellow zone yelling “Death to Hamas.” At home, Eyal Zamir is actually punishing generals for October 7 and Israel Katz slams the brakes on appointments to re-open the whole probe, and Haredi soldiers in the Hashmonaim Brigade are quietly rewriting the draft debate by example. Around all of this, Iran is shopping nuclear laser tech in Russia, the Houthis are shooting “spies,” Trump is about to brand the Muslim Brotherhood what it is, and Qatar is still buying the narrative battlefield.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon: IDF eliminated Hezbollah chief of staff Haytham Ali Tabataba’i in Dahieh, reinforced air defenses and ran surprise drills as Hezbollah weighs whether to respond from the border, Syria, Houthis or abroad.

Gaza: Three more terrorists crossed the Yellow Line near Khan Yunis and were killed, Rafah tunnel remnants are trapped and starving, and five anti-Hamas militias now operate from IDF-held zones, including a new “Death to Hamas” outfit in eastern Khan Yunis.

Judea & Samaria: A multi-brigade sweep arrested over 60 suspects, shut two weapons factories and eliminated a PA police gunman, as Central Command openly prepares a larger village operation against Iranian- and Hamas- fed infrastructure. Additionally, Central Command approves ten new jurisdiction areas in Samaria and the Jordan Valley

Inside the IDF: Zamir expelled multiple ex-generals from reserve duty, fired the Gaza Division intel officer and reprimanded serving commanders, while Katz froze senior IDF appointments and ordered a new review of the Turgeman report; at the same time, Haredi Hashmonaim soldiers complete basic.

Iran / Axis: Iran–Russia nuclear laser cooperation surfaces, IRGC deployments deepen in Yemen and the Red Sea, a Houthi court sentences 18 “spies” to death, and Trump moves to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terror organization.

Diplomacy & Info-War: India and Azerbaijan expand trade and defense ties with Jerusalem while Qatar’s Doha Forum platforms Iranian and Brotherhood figures and X’s new location feature exposes armies of fake “Gazan” and “America First” accounts posting from Turkey, Pakistan and North Africa.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Israel is enforcing reality on three fronts at once: decapitation strikes in Dahieh, lethal ROE along the Yellow Line, and sector-wide raids in Judea and Samaria aimed at PA cops who moonlight as terrorists. Iran, for its part, is trying to widen the board—lasers with Russia, IRGC in Yemen, Houthis executing “spies”—while letting Hezbollah decide how much humiliation it can eat without triggering an air war. Inside the house, the old avoidance games are breaking: the IDF is finally handing out personal responsibility, ministers are fighting over who gets to define October 7, and real service tracks are opening for Haredim while the political class still argues about slogans.

Israel parked drones over the funeral of the Hezbollah chief of staff it had just killed, signaling who owns the airspace even at peak Hezbollah symbolism. Today's Israel Brief tracks the phase change the communiqués haven't caught up to: starving fighters clawing out of Rafah into instant airstrikes, “Death to Hamas” militias rising in the yellow zone, and Zamir finally punishing generals for October 7 while Katz freezes the appointments to reopen the whole probe. The full edition is where it all connects.

The side that enforces reality wins. The side that clings to its own scripts gets surprised.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe