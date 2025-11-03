Shalom, friends.

Any calm is currently cosmetic and coincidental. In Gaza, Hamas trades corpses for corridors while armed men roam inside the Yellow Line. Up north, Israel accelerates attrition as Washington signals the window is closing on Hezbollah’s rearmament. At home, the state tightens discipline even as legal scandals and a mass corruption case test authority. Here’s the map before the noise:

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : Three fallen soldiers’ bodies returned; Hamas demands exit lanes for trapped gunmen near Rafah. See The War Today.

Shejaiya : Footage shows armed Hamas inside IDF-held Yellow Line; Israel reviews escort protocols and ROE. See The War Today.

Lebanon : IAF kills Radwan logistics lead; enforcement ramp readied against Beqaa rebuild nodes and southern networks. See Developments to Watch.

US to Beirut/Tehran : “Time running out” to curb Hezbollah; Israeli warnings include potential strikes in Dahiyeh. See Developments to Watch.

Axis threat : Iran-backed Iraqi militias eye missile/drone salvos and ground pushes via Syria toward Israel–Jordan. See Developments to Watch.

Inside Israel : Lahav-433 arrests Histadrut chief in sprawling graft probe; death-penalty bill advances to first reading. See Inside Israel.

IDF counter-intel: Army pulls ~700 Chinese smart cars over sensor risks; base perimeters hardened against foreign tech. See Inside Israel.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Now, here’s the operational picture in full.

In today's Israel Brief, the calm is cosmetic and coincidental — armed Hamas strutting inside the Yellow Line while the Red Cross plays along out of habit, cowardice, or complicity. The flash bullets name the breach. The full edition draws the line Jerusalem is nearly done holding: the corruption sweep, the death-penalty bill, the military-justice implosion, and why diplomacy through body bags has reached its end.

Every tunnel still holding a Hamas fighter should end the same way: with a detonation, not a deal.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe