Shalom, friends.

The quiet is getting noisy. In the south, the “truce” now runs through an American switchboard: every strike, convoy, and corridor requires signatures from both sides of the ocean. The IDF used that narrow lane last night—one precision hit in Nuseirat cleared by CENTCOM, framed as “not a breach,” and proof that Israel’s right to act still exists, though now under supervision. Egyptian bulldozers are digging through Gaza’s ruins under IDF escort, while—for the first time—a Hamas liaison walks beside the Red Cross to find the bodies of murdered Israelis. It’s a surreal tableau: enemies pretending to cooperate over corpses they created.

North, the temperature is rising fast. The IAF has taken out Hezbollah’s air-defense chief and several Radwan commanders in the Beqaa and south Lebanon. Tehran has moved IRGC officers into Hezbollah launch sites, turning the border into an Iranian franchise. Beirut has quietly told citizens to stockpile food and water—always a bad sign—and the Houthis just volunteered to “join the fight” if Israel expands operations. Israel’s attrition campaign is bleeding Hezbollah without triggering a war it isn’t ready to fight.

At home, the government has officially entered election year, though the campaign began months ago in all but name. The coalition is juggling draft riots, anti-Bennett laws, and normalization diplomacy while Washington redraws Gaza’s future. Thursday’s planned Haredi protest in Jerusalem will be a barometer of internal strain—tens of thousands expected to block the capital’s gates in the name of “Torah persecution.” The IDF’s reserve ranks will be watching; they’ve carried this country for two years and they’re running out of patience with selective sacrifice.

Abroad, Mossad just exposed a global IRGC network spanning Europe and Australia, and new Iranian radar coverage now sits on the Sudanese coast, looking north. Every theater is connected: when Iran watches the Red Sea, Hezbollah digs in the Beqaa, and Hamas stalls in Gaza, it’s one strategy—stretch Israel until restraint looks like weakness. The ceasefire buys time, not safety.

The quiet is getting noisy, and today's Israel Brief reads the noise. The full edition follows the one Nuseirat strike that ran up an approval ladder through CENTCOM before Israel could pull the trigger, the surreal tableau of enemies cooperating over corpses they created, and Mossad's exposure of an IRGC network reaching from Europe to Australia. It also names the trap closing on the body-recovery track, where Israel trades supervised access for time Hamas just banks as leverage.

The ceasefire buys time, not safety.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe