Shalom and welcome to today’s Israel Brief. Each day we gather the most urgent developments — from Gaza and the northern front, to Israel’s cities, to the global stage where allies and adversaries maneuver. We sift the noise, bring the facts into focus, and keep the wider picture in view.

One point to hold in mind as you read: Qatar has loudly condemned Israel’s Doha strike, yet their own air defenses were silent that night. Washington maintains enormous assets in Qatar and stays in constant communication with Jerusalem. The claim that Israel “blindsided” anyone strains belief. More likely, the summit rhetoric reflects posturing rather than surprise.

Doha is performing outrage, and today's Israel Brief is not buying the performance. Qatar hosts Hamas, screams about a strike on its soil, and somehow forgets its own air defenses sat quiet while Washington keeps a base next door. The full edition runs the rest of the board with the same eye: an officer killed chasing arms smugglers, Soroka still gutted and unfunded after Iran's strike, and an 'assassination culture' that has moved from rhetoric to firebombs against Jewish leaders abroad.

The claim that Israel "blindsided" anyone strains belief.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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