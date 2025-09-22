Shalom and Shana Tova u’metukah — a good and sweet year. As Israel again enters the new year under fire, the spirit of Jewish strength stands out more than ever. In his Rosh Hashanah message, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reminded soldiers that “the strong foundations of the IDF are not only rooted in firepower — but in the spirit of the fighters. Your sacrifice and determination will be written in the pages of history.” The Prime Minister echoed the same theme, calling the security forces “the protective wall of the State of Israel,” while embracing the families of hostages and the bereaved.

That is the backdrop for this Rosh Hashanah: advances in Gaza, new dangers in Iran, stubborn crises at home, and a holiday season shadowed by escalation in Judea and Samaria. Pay close attention to the interplay of battlefield momentum with mounting international recognition of a Palestinian state. It is no coincidence the enemies of Israel time their moves for our sacred days.

As we greet 5786, our prayer: safety for our soldiers, a swift return for our captives, comfort for the bereaved, and that the plans of our enemies collapse on their own heads.

5786 arrives under fire, and today's Israel Brief reads the holiday the way Israel's adversaries do - as an opening. Over 550,000 have fled Gaza City, Iran is testing missiles as its foreign minister flies to the UN, and Britain is warning Jerusalem off sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in the same breath as recognizing 'Palestine.' The full edition also lands closer to home: 2.8 million Israelis in food insecurity, a holiday amnesty freeing haredi draft evaders, and the West Bank surge meant to blunt the 'holiday effect.'

It is no coincidence the enemies of Israel time their moves for our sacred days.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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