Shavua tov, friends.

We’re back. I hope you had a Pesach as full of family and friends as we were fortunate enough to enjoy. The first night was at my rabbi’s table — twenty around it, mostly his family, the kind of warm crowded seder where the Haggadah comes to life. The second night was at a friend’s house, where we sat with a Holocaust survivor whose dignity through the seder was undisturbed by the political shouting that arrived with the meal [the Haggadah always was a political document — just usually different politics]. Shabbat dinner Friday with friends in Alpharetta ended past midnight at their Israeli neighbors’ down the street — Hebrew and English crossing the table for hours, in suburban Georgia, in the kind of community the long arc of this history was supposed to make impossible. That said, the news did not take the break.

The campaign that opened in the days before Purim closed its sixth week into the seder’s recitation of b’chol dor vador omdim aleinu lechaloteinu — in every generation they rise against us to destroy us, and HaShem saves us from their hand. One war paused. Two others did not. And the monthly Strategic Assessment publishes later this morning, so today’s brief is the situation report. We’ll take it up to altitude in an hour or so to dig in further.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon as central front: IDF executes Operation Eternal Darkness — 50 jets, 100 targets, 203 killed in the heaviest Beirut bombardment since 1983.

Lifshiz z”l falls in Lebanon: Staff Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz of Beit She’an killed in a Golani firefight April 8 — twelfth Israeli soldier of the renewed offensive.

Hormuz mine-clearing flashpoint: First US Navy strait transit since the war began; Iran has reportedly lost the maps to its own minefield; IRGC warns military passage will be met with force.

Islamabad talks collapse: Vance walks after twenty-one hours; Iran rejects US terms; $27 billion, Hormuz, and the uranium stockpile remain the wall.

Hamas disarmament deadline expires: Framework collapses without compliance; Mladenov’s parallel deadline arrives this week; renewed Gaza operations in preparation.

Cabinet approves 34 new Judea and Samaria communities: Largest single approval in Israeli history brings the total from 69 to 103.

Iran recruits inside the IDF: Four active-duty combat soldiers in custody on Iran-spying suspicion; Bennett assassination plot foiled in Haifa; Halevi’s phone hacked.

Zamir warns the IDF will collapse: Chief of staff tells cabinet the army cannot sustain operations without three laws; Bismuth’s “conscription” bill exempts the population the IDF needs.

Pakistan’s “mediator” curses Israel: Defense Minister Asif posts that Israel is “evil and a curse for humanity” while hosting the US-Iran trilateral talks in Islamabad.

Russia hands Iran a 55-target Israeli energy list: Moscow delivers a working strike package against Israeli infrastructure; China stages MANPADs for delivery via cutouts.

A ceasefire is supposed to mean fewer wars, not more places to fight one. What the truce actually bought was permission for the wars Iran was not directly running to accelerate without an audience — the kinetic phases moved to where the diplomatic frame did not reach, and the political phases moved to where attention had cleared. Twenty-one hours in Islamabad earlier today with Vance walking out, no deal, no follow-up scheduled — which means the diplomatic frame now does not reach Hormuz either. The arithmetic of the past two weeks is that Israel traded one paused front for several active ones, the regimes that lost the Iran round are reading the same arithmetic and reloading on the same clock, and the only negotiation that survived the weekend is the one where Hezbollah is the subject. What looks like a pause from a thousand miles away is, on the ground, the moment the war learned to move sideways.

The daily Israel Brief comes back from Pesach into a war that took no break. The flash bullets give you Operation Eternal Darkness, Vance walking out of Islamabad, and thirty-four new communities approved in a single cabinet session. The full edition is the situation report underneath: why the Iran truce moved the war to Lebanon instead of ending it, what a regime still negotiating like it holds cards actually has left, and the institutional cluster that looks like four stories and is really one.

A ceasefire is supposed to mean fewer wars, not more places to fight one.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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