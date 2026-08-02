Shavua tov, friends. Today’s brief runs a bit long — we had a lot of ground to cover since Thursday’s edition, and due to reader feedback, I’m trying to make sure there’s a little more context. We’ll be adjusting it over the coming few days.

— Uri

Hamas signed a roadmap for its own disarmament that opens with Israel's obligations and puts the Israeli pullback before any of it, and Israel did not offer its signature on such a farce. Erdogan asked for a place on Israel's northern border once UNIFIL is wound up. What Israel settled on its own went under the Beaufort Ridge — 700 tons of it, on charges laid weeks ago and shelved for the framework's sake.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Police arrested sixty-three men over the riot at a High Court justice's home and prosecutors indicted four, and on Thursday night the rest of them got a stage and a crowd. Canada's ministers condemned the burning of Nöam within hours and have charged nobody for a week of gunfire at Jewish businesses.

Today: the Iran deal Trump announced in Israel's name, the roadmap Hamas signed and Israel refused, and 700 tons under Beaufort.

Read today's brief

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