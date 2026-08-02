Israel Brief: Sunday, August 2
Trump called off the Iran strike again and announced Israel's agreement to the deal that replaced it — Jerusalem has said nothing.
Shavua tov, friends. Today’s brief runs a bit long — we had a lot of ground to cover since Thursday’s edition, and due to reader feedback, I’m trying to make sure there’s a little more context. We’ll be adjusting it over the coming few days.
— Uri
Hamas signed a roadmap for its own disarmament that opens with Israel's obligations and puts the Israeli pullback before any of it, and Israel did not offer its signature on such a farce. Erdogan asked for a place on Israel's northern border once UNIFIL is wound up. What Israel settled on its own went under the Beaufort Ridge — 700 tons of it, on charges laid weeks ago and shelved for the framework's sake.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Iran: Trump calls off the American strike and announces a Hormuz deal Jerusalem has not confirmed. See The War Today.
Gaza: Hamas signs a disarmament roadmap that opens with Israel's obligations, and Israel rightly refuses to sign it. See The War Today.
Lebanon: Seven hundred tons of explosive brought down Hezbollah's Bader Unit command post under the Beaufort Ridge, and the Galilee Panhandle felt it. See The War Today.
Givati: A battalion walks off Sde Teiman, fourteen go to military prison, and Zamir asks for more battalions. See Inside Israel.
Haredi draft: Hundreds of haredi men, marching to fete the men arrested for rioting at a High Court justice's home, chase three off-duty soldiers of Netzah Yehuda — the battalion the state built so a haredi man could serve — through Jerusalem. See Inside Israel.
Judea and Samaria: Police seize a soldier's rifle over a shooting as Israelis walk back to the ground where two of them were killed. See Inside Israel.
Turkey: Erdogan asks for a role in whatever replaces UNIFIL on Israel's northern border. See Israel and the World.
The Hague: Rubio opens a campaign to break the ICC, and Trump says it is to defend Netanyahu. See Israel and the World.
Spain: Sanchez's transport minister points at Israel to explain the sixty thousand who crossed at Ceuta. See Israel and the World.
Columbia: The graduate union drops its divestment demand as the university opens its Tel Aviv center. See Israel and the World.
Diaspora: Canada condemns the burning of Nöam, a Montreal kosher restaurant, and charges nobody, and a federal judge frees the man who rammed Chabad headquarters. See Israel and the World.
Michigan: The state's Jewish attorney general says she does not feel safe at her own party's convention. See Israel and the World.
Police arrested sixty-three men over the riot at a High Court justice's home and prosecutors indicted four, and on Thursday night the rest of them got a stage and a crowd. Canada's ministers condemned the burning of Nöam within hours and have charged nobody for a week of gunfire at Jewish businesses.
Today: the Iran deal Trump announced in Israel's name, the roadmap Hamas signed and Israel refused, and 700 tons under Beaufort.
Read my recent post “ISIS Taught Boko Haram to Jailbreak ChatGPT”
The Jewish State — Mitzpe's eight-session live course on Israeli history from the Mandate to October 7, taught the way the brief reads. Cohort 1: eight Sundays from Oct 11. mitzpe.org/the-jewish-state