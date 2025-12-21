Shalom, friends.

Gaza enforcement is holding, the northern clock is audibly ticking, and external actors are expanding frameworks that still dodge disarmament. The system remains stable only if pressure keeps translating into outcomes.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: IDF continues enforcing the Yellow Line as a lethal boundary; multiple infiltrators approaching forces are eliminated.

Northern Front: Israeli officials assess renewed war as likely; armor movements and UAV coverage expand northward.

Hezbollah Exposure: Israel releases details of a covert Hezbollah maritime project tied to Iranian training and civilian cover.

Judea & Samaria: Sustained Jenin-area operations continue with arrests, weapons seizures, and drone confiscations.

Iran Axis: Israeli and U.S. leaders prepare discussions on renewed Iran strikes amid missile and nuclear recovery concerns.

Diplomacy: Naqoura talks broaden into economic language while disarmament deadlines approach without enforcement clarity.

Below: how today’s enforcement patterns intersect with diplomatic delay, internal strain, and near-term escalation pressure.

Today's Israel Brief follows the leverage where it's actually accumulating — the Yellow Line as the only negotiation channel Hamas can't dodge, armor moving north as officials call renewed war 'very likely,' and Iran's recruitment of ordinary Israelis turned into gig work paid in crypto. The Flash bullets give you the map. The full edition works through why Washington keeps saying the right nouns about disarmament while quietly deferring every verb that would enforce it.

American officials are saying the right nouns while deferring the verbs.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe