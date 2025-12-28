Shalom, friends.

A single infiltrator turned a civilian road into a multi-site killing chain. Pressure migrates to the easiest weak link, not the most dramatic front. Up north, Hezbollah keeps training while Lebanon keeps talking. And Washington is about to test whether “Phase II” means enforcement or theater.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Northern Israel Terror: Multi-site ramming-stabbing attack kills two; infiltrator route exploited civilian mobility.

Judea & Samaria: Qabatiya encirclement expands; enforcement shifts toward accomplices and illegal-entry enablers.

Lebanon: IDF strikes Radwan training and weapons infrastructure; disarmament “phases” remain talk.

Gaza: Airstrikes hit Khan Younis and Al-Bureij as Hamas rebuild indicators persist under ceasefire cover.

Washington: Netanyahu is traveling to meet Trump and Rubio; Phase II sequencing and force mandate decisions tighten.

Africa: Israel recognizes Somaliland; regional condemnations pile up; Al-Shabaab issues threat messaging on cue.

Europe: Germany rejects any Gaza force role; allies keep demanding outcomes while declining responsibility.

Below: enforcement patterns, sequencing pressure, and escalation risk across the north, Gaza, diplomacy, and the home front.

A single infiltrator turned a civilian road into a multi-site killing chain, and today's Israel Brief refuses to call that a fence problem — it's the labor market, the smugglers, and the wink-and-nod employers routing around the border. Inside, the full edition treats illegal entry as attack architecture rather than a separate issue, follows Israel's recognition of Somaliland and the predictable backlash from states that already deal with it quietly, and explains why iPhone sales soaring in Gaza tells you more about the rebuild economy than any aid report. And it names exactly what Tehran is selling.

Iran is not running a spy ring. It is running a market.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe