Shavua tov, friends.

Gaza continues proving that committees don’t control territory—guns do, and Hamas still has them in spades—stashed in tunnels, rubble, and hospitals. Washington is talking about operations measured in weeks, while Hezbollah keeps trying to rebuild under the familiar “surely Israel will get tired” theory. Inside Israel, the state keeps moving reality forward by micro-decisions—Temple Mount enforcement, licensing rules, public-order discipline.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza Line Contact: IDF identifies armed cell near troops, strikes, then searches for remaining gunmen.

Hezbollah Rebuild Lane: IDF hits weapons storage and launchers in southern Lebanon after repeated violations.

Iran Campaign Talk: U.S. officials describe planning for weeks-long operations and targets beyond nuclear sites.

Smuggling Air-Bridge: IDF intercepts weapon drones from the west carrying rifles, pistols, and magazines.

Sovereignty by Enforcement: Limited Jewish prayer allowances on the Mount expand under escort.

Domestic Discipline: Police extract IDF soldiers from a Bnei Brak riot after disturbances and projectiles.

Hostage Aftermath: Freed hostage testimony details systematic abuse, isolation, and violence in Gaza captivity.

Below : operational enforcement in Gaza and Lebanon, U.S.–Iran decision pressure, and the domestic governance fights that shape capacity.

Today's Israel Brief is about who enforces lines and who outsources them to process. Armed men surface from tunnels under the rubble east of the Yellow Line, escorted Jewish prayer expands on the Temple Mount while officials insist nothing has changed, and freed hostage Arbel Yehoud puts words to 482 days that the West prefers to call "captivity." The flash gives you the contacts. The full edition digs into the sovereignty erosion happening by police practice and court order, and Europe's enforcement problem that produces antisemitism as an output.

"Nothing changed" said loudly, while everything changes quietly.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe