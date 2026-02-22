Shavua tov, friends.

Iran is planning for impact — building a four-deep succession stack, moving missile launchers toward Iraq, and talking in Geneva while the machine readies to keep running even if Khamenei is gone. Today's Israel Brief walks the airlift surge, the Beqaa strikes, and a Jerusalem movement lock through the first Friday of Ramadan. The full edition is where the continuity logic gets unpacked: why a regime that builds replacement tiers is a regime that already expects to be hit, and why "talks in March" is itself a weapon.