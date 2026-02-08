Shalom, friends.

In an expected development, Tehran narrows the agenda while keeping every other weapon loaded. Today, it stops pretending the leverage is abstract and names some of its targets—turning Gulf capitals into pressure valves on Washington. Israel reads the same map and compresses the decision chain ahead of the Trump meeting, while Gaza proves again that lines are enforced by contact and consequences, not committees.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Oman Talks: Track pauses; Araqhchi limits scope to nuclear file and threatens strikes on U.S. bases.

Force Stack: USS Abraham Lincoln shifts into Arabian Sea; Patriot/THAAD coverage expands across twenty regional bases.

Allied Air Cover: UK deploys six F-35s to Cyprus as loitering-munition defense layer thickens.

Jerusalem–Washington: Netanyahu meeting with Trump moves to Feb. 11; Israel pushes missiles and proxies in scope.

Gaza Contact Line: IDF issues Zeitoun evacuation notice then strikes; troops kill infiltrators near the Yellow Line.

Lebanon Signal: Hezbollah accepts Wafiq Safa’s resignation as disarmament pressure rises and channels reorganize.

Internal Control: Army Radio shutdown hits High Court barrier; PA banking links face Israeli leverage over terror stipends.

Below: decision-chain pressure in the Iran file, Gaza line-test dynamics, Lebanon’s disarmament stress signals, and state-authority fights at home.

Sunday's Israel Brief watches Tehran stop pretending the leverage is abstract—naming its targets and turning Gulf capitals into pressure valves on Washington. The full edition tracks the force stack moving into the Arabian Sea, the Zeitoun evacuation-warned strike that reset Gaza enforcement, and the sovereignty machinery quietly advancing in Judea and Samaria. The region is being wired for a decision, and Iran wants everyone else to pay the cover charge.

Tehran is openly pricing its survival through everyone else's airfields.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe