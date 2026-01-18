Shalom, friends.

Welcome to a new week. Gaza is being “managed” by people who can’t confiscate a rifle. Iranians are being “managed” by being massacred. Israel keeps removing commanders and intercepting weapons—and the world keeps announcing councils and calling it progress.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza Decapitations: Israel publishes names of Hamas and Islamic Jihad commanders killed after Rafah attack.

Gaza Governance Pitch: Armed local militias reject the civilian committee and warn the Yellow Line stays.

Northern Enforcement: Israel strikes Hezbollah infrastructure and kills a terror operative; UNIFIL reports a near miss.

Iran Decision Cycle: Strike planning is said to have paused; a new decision window is described as up to 2–3 weeks out as assets arrive, airspace warnings spread, and Iran tightens internal controls.

Russia Inserts Itself: Putin calls Bibi offering mediation on Iran while Moscow reaffirms partnership with Tehran.

Home Front Load: Defense figures cite rising PTSD and suicide attempts as the hostage vigil marks 835 days.

Airspace Signal: Europe’s aviation regulator warned airlines off Iranian airspace; Lufthansa extended overnight Israel cancellations through Jan. 31—civil aviation reacting to military risk is a quiet but serious indicator.

State Systems: Levin presses a disciplinary case against the Supreme Court chief as Israel signs a U.S. AI framework.

Below: command removals, governance fiction, Iran decision timing, and the domestic cohesion ledger.

Putin called Netanyahu to offer mediation on Iran the same week Moscow reaffirmed its partnership with Tehran — the firefighter holding the gasoline can. Today's Israel Brief moves from the Gaza decapitation strikes and the militias openly mocking the new “Peace Council” to the quieter ledger: a near-40% rise in PTSD, 279 soldier suicide attempts, and a recognition pipeline that makes the wounded audition for bureaucracy. The full edition also reads Pax Silica and why the US partners with Israel because Israel is useful, not because it feels guilty.

Russia positioning itself as the firefighter while holding the gasoline can.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe