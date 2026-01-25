Shalom, friends.

Gaza’s “rehabilitation” crowd wants timelines, armed actors want immunity, and Israel is still expected to make everyone but itself happy. Rafah remains the hinge because it’s the one gate that forces outsiders to choose between calendars and coercion. Meanwhile, the situation with Iran remains tense and operationally busy, even without a confirmed strike indicator—so every secondary front is a candidate for distraction fire.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza Line : Southern Command runs battle-prep as Hamas rejects weapons removal; Rafah remains the leverage fight.

Yellow Line : IDF completes four-kilometer tunnel dismantling and maps barrier grid with towers and sensors.

Northern Front : IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons-production site in Bir al-Sansal and infrastructure in the Beqaa.

Iran Window : CENTCOM commander meets IDF leadership as Patriot, THAAD, tanker, and airlift cycles continue.

Judea & Samaria : Ramallah closure follows gunfire report near Talmon; Hebron sweep ends with arrests and rifles seized.

Home Front : Joint List talks resume as January murders drive protests in Arab towns and a Tel Aviv rally.

West: France moves Muslim Brotherhood toward EU terror listing; U.S. presses Bolivia on IRGC designations.

Below: full operational analysis across Gaza leverage and tunnel reality, Iran decision friction and retaliation ladders, northern enforcement patterns, and internal-security governance stress.

Sunday's Israel Brief takes the long view on a tense, operationally busy weekend — CENTCOM and the IDF running a coordination sprint while Tehran sells Hormuz control as a bargaining chip. The full edition maps the Yellow Line being engineered into a permanent border with sensors down to groundwater, Israel's two-speed economy where a $111 billion tech year hides OECD-tier stagnation, and the election bloc math being redrawn by an Arab-sector crime wave nobody in government wants to own.

Gaza makes the reality unavoidable: committees can publish charters forever; Hamas vetos it with one sentence.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe