Shalom, friends.

The system is holding, but the pressure is redistributing. Israel is enforcing across multiple arenas—Gaza, the north, Judea and Samaria, the Negev—while the wider axis absorbs an unexpected shock from Caracas to Tehran. The common thread is not escalation for its own sake, but exposure: who enforces, who stalls, and who is suddenly less protected by distance, process, or plausible deniability. That context matters for reading today’s moves clearly.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: IDF struck a loaded Hamas rocket launcher—part of Hamas rearmament after the ceasefire; Yellow Line probes continue.

Northern Front: Israel hit Radwan training and weapons sites as cabinet weighs broader Lebanon action.

Judea & Samaria: Nearly 100 wanted suspects arrested; drones, weapons, and terror funding seized across brigades.

Iran: Protests spread as Iran implements lethal force against them; Israel assesses regime stress and diversion risk.

Venezuela: U.S. captured Maduro, collapsing an Iran–Hezbollah logistics hub in the Western Hemisphere.

Home Front: Violent night in the Negev amid enforcement operations; PID probe opens as encirclement holds.

Diplomacy: Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt warn Hezbollah to disarm; Israel rejects Turkish role in Gaza.

Below: how enforcement, diversion risk, and external pressure intersect across Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and the home front.

Sunday's Israel Brief reads the day the distance shield fell. Washington pulled Maduro out of Caracas and collapsed an Iran-Hezbollah logistics hub in the Western Hemisphere, and Tehran spent the rest of the day recalculating. The full edition works past the flash bullets into what that shock does to Iran's diversion math, the cabinet's looming Lebanon decision, and the rot inside Israel's own gatehouses — checkpoint guards selling passage, drones smuggling MAGs across the Negev.

U.S. threats now convert into action, regimes that ignore warnings lose sovereignty, and the "distance shield" protecting Iranian proxy infrastructure just collapsed.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe