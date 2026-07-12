Israel Brief: Sunday, July 12
The coalition spends its final week before recess to freeze a haredi bloc already cracking beneath it, as Washington strikes Iran a third time and Israel holds its fire.
Three fronts are moving this morning and none of them shares a clock. On the Gulf, Washington strikes Iran a third time in a week while Tehran declares closed a strait its empty treasury cannot fund holding, and the man it calls Supreme Leader answers a war on paper, three days late, through the state wire. At home the coalition is spending its last week before Friday's recess on the state's heaviest instruments, a Basic Law and an arrest-freeze and the Likud slate itself, to freeze a haredi bloc even as a Shas rabbi calls Netanyahu a liar from the pulpit. Abroad, the environment asks no pretext at all: a lost quarter-final was enough to march "Jews to the gas" through three European capitals over the weekend.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Hormuz: The US strikes Iran a third time as Tehran declares the strait closed and fires on Gulf bases. See The War Today.
Iran's leader: Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge in a written statement, still unseen on video since the war began. See The War Today.
Lebanon: Reservists take Silvester Ridge inside Lebanon, the first hold since 2006, while the pullout stays on paper. See The War Today.
Draft law: The coalition races a haredi-exemption Basic Law and an arrest-freeze into law before Friday's recess. See Inside Israel.
Likud: Netanyahu moves to scrap primaries and seize the slate as Shas's Yosef calls him a liar. See Inside Israel.
Sovereignty: Smotrich pours a billion shekels of roads and new communities into Judea and Samaria before the vote. See Inside Israel.
Graham: Lindsey Graham, among the Senate's most reliable pro-Israel votes, dies at 71, and his safe seat stays Republican. See Israel and the World.
Information war: A fabricated Jewish ancestry for a World Cup referee runs from Wikipedia to Grok and back as fact. See Israel and the World.
Europe: A lost quarter-final sends "Jews to the gas" through The Hague, Amsterdam, and London over the weekend. See Israel and the World.
Beersheba plot: The Shin Bet indicts four Bedouin men over a foiled plot against a police station and bus terminal. See Briefly Noted.
Iran rebuild: Satellite imagery catches Tehran rebuilding the nuclear and missile sites the strikes hit, the work already underway. See Developments to Watch.
In every theater the same verb is running: an actor is spending an asset down before a deadline forecloses it. Tehran spends other people's coastline because its own navy cannot put to sea; Netanyahu spends a Basic Law and the Likud slate to lock a bloc a Shas rabbi is already walking out of. Underneath sits the older division of labor: what Israel actually holds it holds by its own hand, a ridge inside Lebanon and a road grid in Samaria. The fronts it does not hold, from the Gulf to a European terrace, set the terms it gets no vote in.
Today: a third American strike on Iran, a coalition burning its final week to freeze a cracking haredi bloc, and Europe chanting at Jews over a lost football match.