Three fronts are moving this morning and none of them shares a clock. On the Gulf, Washington strikes Iran a third time in a week while Tehran declares closed a strait its empty treasury cannot fund holding, and the man it calls Supreme Leader answers a war on paper, three days late, through the state wire. At home the coalition is spending its last week before Friday's recess on the state's heaviest instruments, a Basic Law and an arrest-freeze and the Likud slate itself, to freeze a haredi bloc even as a Shas rabbi calls Netanyahu a liar from the pulpit. Abroad, the environment asks no pretext at all: a lost quarter-final was enough to march "Jews to the gas" through three European capitals over the weekend.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

In every theater the same verb is running: an actor is spending an asset down before a deadline forecloses it. Tehran spends other people's coastline because its own navy cannot put to sea; Netanyahu spends a Basic Law and the Likud slate to lock a bloc a Shas rabbi is already walking out of. Underneath sits the older division of labor: what Israel actually holds it holds by its own hand, a ridge inside Lebanon and a road grid in Samaria. The fronts it does not hold, from the Gulf to a European terrace, set the terms it gets no vote in.

Today: a third American strike on Iran, a coalition burning its final week to freeze a cracking haredi bloc, and Europe chanting at Jews over a lost football match.

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