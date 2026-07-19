The war has drawn American blood — two US service members killed by an Iranian missile in Jordan, on the eighth night of the American air campaign. The regime answered by spending what reach it has left onto Saudi, Kuwaiti, and Kurdish ground it does not own and pricing a strait it cannot hold. And the one state the whole war orbits sits benched, forbidden to fire a shot while Washington stages its next round of tankers on Israeli runways and tells Jerusalem to stand down.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Abroad, the war crosses into American casualties while the actual disarming — of Hezbollah in the pilot zone, of Hamas west of the Yellow Line — goes on the only way it ever does, one charge and one target folder at a time. At home, a coalition that spent its last week of full power rewiring its own referees turns to face a campaign it enters short of a majority. And in the chancelleries and the diaspora both, the sort continues: the ties that hold are the ones built on conviction, and the assault on the Jew has stopped bothering to cite a reason.

Today: American deaths in a war Israel is barred from fighting, embassies swinging back to Jerusalem, and assaults on Jews that no longer pretends they need a pretext.

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