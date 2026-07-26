Thirteen nights of American strikes stopped this week, and nothing Tehran did stopped them — Washington ran low on the interceptors it keeps across the region and blinked, handing the regime the one thing the campaign was meant to take from it: time to rebuild faster than the strikes can knock the bases down. Israel spends another week a spectator to the war aimed most squarely at it, its entry still waiting on a phone call, moving hard only where the lever is still in its hand: a brigade into Samaria, seven hundred new homes onto the hilltops before the shiva ends. The wars it cannot enforce are decided on other people's letterhead: a Gulf nuclear deal Jerusalem read about in the news, and a Hague warrant that outlived the prosecutor who signed it. And on the day the fast for every prior Jewish catastrophe ended, a man in a kippah was knifed outside his shul.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

The shape of the week is a state acting decisively wherever the lever is still in its hand and waiting wherever the decision has moved to someone else's. At home the coalition spends a majority it may not keep past October, entrenching the exemption and the hilltops against the government that follows, while its own tribunal reminds it that Likud is not one man's property. Beyond the water's edge the reverse holds: the deals and the warrants that shape how Israel is treated are written by other hands, and the diaspora absorbs what those hands set loose.

The full brief — The War Today, Inside Israel, Israel and the World, Briefly Noted, and Developments to Watch — is free on mitzpe.org.

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