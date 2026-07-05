Shavua tov, friends,

Every framework moving this week points at one address. The ISF collects bulletproof vehicles for a Gaza disarmament clause Washington will not enforce, the Pentagon studies putting its own boots on the Bint Jbeil line the LAF cannot secure, and NATO opens Monday in Ankara with a gift bag Erdogan is choosing between. At home the coalition writes Basic Law: Torah Study over the Chief of Staff’s warning the ranks are at a breaking point, the High Court voids the Comptroller election before the coalition seats the next government’s auditor, and Edelstein makes the eleven reserved slots the reason he walks. The paperwork belongs to everyone else. The enforcement is Israel’s.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: Perez’s abductor killed as the ISF collects US-supplied vehicles for a disarmament clause Washington will not enforce.

Bint Jbeil: A reservist wounded and the 679th levels the block — Katz says Israel is not leaving the zone.

Hormuz: Iran says it will charge fees on transiting ships, Katz orders the IDF ready a solo Iran strike.

Pickaxe Mountain: Satellite imagery shows tunnel-entrance work at the Natanz-adjacent complex the IAEA has never seen inside.

Funeral: “Kill Bibi” and “Kill Trump” signs at Khamenei’s Tehran service, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in delegation.

Basic Law: Torah Study passes first reading as the Chief of Staff warns of a manpower breaking point.

Comptroller: The High Court voids Rabello’s election on ballot secrecy and orders a fresh vote.

Likud: Edelstein quits over eleven reserved slots, Eisenkot launches at Route 4, coalition math worsens.

Ankara: NATO week opens with Erdogan choosing Trump’s gift bag — F-35 track, KAAN engines, Somalia range.

NGO ledger: EiGHT publishes seventy human-rights insiders naming the editorial pipeline built to hit donor targets.

Roster: Sydney SUV, Toronto pylon, Brooklyn bat-and-knife — NYPD data hides January’s antisemitic spike.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute’s read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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