Shavua tov, friends.

A signature does not end this war, it hands Tehran the energy core back for a promise to keep talking about the centrifuges. The deal Trump wants signed today for his eightieth birthday reopens Hormuz, eases the sanctions, and leaves the missiles and the enrichment where they were. Jerusalem is reading the draft like everyone else, and Netanyahu has nothing he can sign and no reason to.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran deal: Trump calls off a third night and wants a sixty-day MoU signed today — strait reopened, centrifuges spinning. See The War Today.

Tehran wobbling: Mojtaba’s approval unconfirmed, an MP calls the draft worse than the last two, protesters curse Araghchi at the ministry. See The War Today.

Lebanon advance: The IDF drives on Nabatieh, takes the Ali al-Taher ridge, and Netanyahu tells negotiators no Iran paper binds Israel here. See The War Today.

Gaza truce: Washington builds a base on the fence with no stated purpose as enforcement-by-elimination runs straight through the ceasefire. See The War Today.

Jerusalem Haredi Faction: Thousands shut the highways and rail over draft arrests, beat soldiers in the street, and mimic the IDF’s Gaza evacuation leaflets. See Inside Israel.

Hesder boycott: The tank refusal reaches twenty-five yeshivot as Zamir answers and the hesder umbrella disowns its own rabbis’ letter. See Inside Israel.

Watchdog restructure: The coalition pulls Mahash under the Justice Minister, and a court keeps Urich beside Netanyahu over the prosecution’s objection. See Inside Israel.

Slovenia reverses: Ljubljana’s new government scraps the arms embargo, the Netanyahu entry bans, and the boycotts the morning the EU votes to widen sanctions. See Israel and the World.

UN report: The Commission’s fifth report runs “settler violence” numbers it never collected, sourced to NGOs Israel designates as PFLP fronts. See Israel and the World.

Toronto: A constable is killed serving the warrants in Iran’s synagogue-shooting campaign as twenty-two governments name the IRGC on the record. See Israel and the World.

Below: the Assessment on the Hormuz deal that changes how you read the Lebanon advance, the five outposts that actually decide the Lebanon clause, and the Kohelet number that converts the UN’s “epidemic” back into a crime statistic.