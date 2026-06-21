Shavua tov, friends.

So much for a quiet Shabbat. Tehran shut Hormuz by press release and sent its delegation to Switzerland to make Lebanon the price of the nuclear talks. Vance reminded Jerusalem whose funding its weapons run on. And the fifth ceasefire of the war arrived the way the last four did — via a foreign podium. And now there were five soldiers killed enforcing it. The home front kept pace. Two weekend polls tied Eisenkot with Likud and put the opposition bloc at 61.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

A commander falls: A Hezbollah drone kills Lt. Col. Dor Ben Simhon z”l and three of his men near Kfar Tibnit, and Sgt. 1st Class Nir Ben Ari z”l falls in the ridge assault that follows, as the fifth ceasefire arrives through Tehran. See The War Today.

Hormuz, by press release: Tehran declares the strait shut over the Lebanon strikes and threatens missiles, but CENTCOM counts 55 transits and says plainly Iran does not control it — the lever is the oil price, not the traffic. See The War Today.

Lebanon goes first: Iran’s senior delegation lands in Switzerland anyway and makes the all-fronts ceasefire — Lebanon included — the price of opening the nuclear file at all. See The War Today.

A deniable arm: The IRGC has stood up covert Iraqi cells funded by the windfall the deal released, already firing drones at Gulf states hosting US forces. See The War Today.

The weapons line: Vance reminds Israel’s ministers most of their defensive arms come through US funding, the warning folded inside the reminder. See Israel and the World.

Bloc clears 61: Two polls tie Eisenkot’s Yashar with Likud as the coalition slides to 49 and Trump tells Netanyahu to be “more rational.” See Inside Israel.

Do it again: The High Court declines to annul Rabello’s election as Comptroller and orders a clean third Knesset vote the coalition cannot whip. See Inside Israel.

The convoy comes: A released deserter draws dancing crowds at Prison 10, a policewoman is hospitalized, and Agudah plans a vehicle convoy of thousands. See Inside Israel.

Sa’ar cuts Brussels: Israel severs contact with EU chief Kallas until she retracts an apartheid comparison her own ambassador will not put on the record. See Israel and the World.

The listing lands: Guterres keeps Israel on the UN sexual-violence blacklist and calls hostage testimony “unverifiable,” processing a Kristof column the NYT is now investigating. See Israel and the World.

One Iranian network: Toronto, Melbourne, and Hamburg charge three nodes of the same paid-teenager model Tehran runs against Jewish targets. See Israel and the World.

Below: the Assessment on Iran’s Hormuz lever that changes how you read the talks Tehran bent to Lebanon, why the third Comptroller vote collides with the haredi boycott, and the eastern arm the IRGC is resourcing while everyone reads the page.