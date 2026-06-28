Shavua tov, friends.

Apologies for the delay — a few factors were at play: a lot happened over the shabbat break and I had some personal logistics issues. Back to normal tomorrow.

“You don’t make peace with friends,” Rabin said, and the weekend’s wreckage is the harder half of his rule — you make agreements with enemies who have not agreed to anything. The Lebanon framework was three days old when it produced its first funeral, the Hormuz memorandum reopened the strait on a signature and kept it mined in fact, and the coalition’s “ninety-day” arrest freeze was drafted to run six months. Every page signed this spring keeps meeting the same wall: the only party whose compliance matters never put its name to the thing. The army, the Gulf navies, and one Golani platoon are left enforcing clauses no signatory will.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

First funeral: Cpt. David Hazutt z”l falls near Deir Siryan, the first Israeli killed since Friday’s framework was signed. See The War Today.

Hormuz: CENTCOM hits ten Iranian sites after a tanker strike as Tehran fires on Bahrain and Kuwait. See The War Today.

Gaza deck: Four Hamas commanders eliminated, including an October 7 Nukhba operative who crossed the fence himself. See The War Today.

Arrest freeze: Katz advances a “ninety-day” draft-evader freeze that Section 38 keeps in force for six months. See Inside Israel.

Five in a day: Arab-sector murders hit 141 for 2026 as a stolen IDF launcher turns up staged for a clan hit. See Inside Israel.

The slate: Netanyahu pledges a “broad national government” while demanding eleven reserved slots in his own top twenty. See Inside Israel.

Armenia: Jerusalem recognizes the Armenian Genocide as Washington clears a $700 million engine sale to Ankara. See Israel and the World.

Ljubljana: Slovenia’s new government pulls down the PLO flag within the hour of taking office. See Israel and the World.

Carlson: Sky News hands Tucker Carlson primetime for the “master-slave” control libel, largely unchallenged. See Israel and the World.

The sort: A Mamdani-backed slate unseats Dan Goldman as activists chase Scott Wiener from Pride events. See Israel and the World.

Iranian plots: Belgium, Germany and Australia work the IRGC roster after synagogue bombings and arson attacks. See Israel and the World.

Aliyah: Western immigration jumps to 38 percent of the total as Jerusalem funds Diaspora education the other direction. See Israel and the World.

Below: the registration mechanism inside the arrest freeze that writes the next exemption law for the coalition, the clause the Hormuz memorandum was sold to resolve and is now drawing Gulf fire, and the Long Brief behind the aliyah-and-education ledger.