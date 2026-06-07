Shavua tov, friends.

The enforcement keeps coming back to the same address. Hezbollah’s chief rejected the ceasefire from the pulpit this week and the cabinet had nothing to ratify, so the IDF kept striking a south no Lebanese state has ever disarmed and lost three more soldiers doing it. Iran fires at Gulf capitals to find the ceiling while Washington counts the arsenal spent, a gunman ran a planned route across central Israel, and the European instruments came off the shelf one after another. Across every front this week the thing actually holding the line is Israeli, and, unfortuntately, the bill for that is arriving in more funerals.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Qassem rejects the deal: Hezbollah’s chief calls the ceasefire “humiliating,” the cabinet declines to vote, and the north buries three soldiers. See The War Today.

Iran tests the floor: US downs more Iranian drones and missiles over the Gulf as Trump calls the arsenal spent and CENTCOM hits Iranian radar. See The War Today.

Sharon drive-by: A gunman kills one and wounds five across Kochav Yair and Tzur Yitzhak; one suspect held, the manhunt for others continues. See The War Today.

Mob at a justice’s home: A haredi crowd attacks Sohlberg’s house over draft enforcement; 62 arrested, riots follow, the draft math holds. See Inside Israel.

Ben-Gvir flotilla fallout: Ireland bars Ben-Gvir and Smotrich as France opens a war-crimes file; EU foreign ministers weigh sanctions June 15. See Inside Israel.

France routes the EU veto: Paris assembles national sanctions on Israelis with Britain and Norway, dropping the bloc to bypass unanimity. See Israel and the World.

Slovenia flips: Jansa’s new government takes down the Palestinian flag, and Sa’ar stands up Israel’s first embassy in Ljubljana. See Israel and the World.

Pew sorts the map: A 36-country poll puts Israel underwater everywhere, but the real story is the 46-point liberal-conservative split. See Israel and the World.

Mann review accepted: Britain adopts all 36 recommendations on NHS antisemitism, banning pro-Palestinian badges at the bedside. See Israel and the World.

Briefly Noted: Germany loses its Security Council seat, Gofman ousts his Mossad deputy, SOCAR moves into Israel’s gas, and Oxford’s Union president defends October 7. See Briefly Noted.

Developments to Watch: A Hamas cruise-ship bomb plot off Crete, student protests across Iran, and the AG-split bill racing dissolution. See Developments to Watch.

Below: why Qassem’s rejection is the deal collapsing on schedule, what the drafted European instruments were always going to do, and why a poll that runs against Israel everywhere has not cost it a single thing the power corridors decide.