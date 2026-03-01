Shavua tov, friends.

A note before we begin: this is a fast-moving news environment. I’ve made dozens of edits this morning alone. What you’re reading is accurate as of publication — treat anything Iran-related as potentially superseded by the time you finish your coffee.

Now: where things stand.

Purim is nearly upon us and the news seems an echo of the story. In the Megillah, a Persian official with genocidal ambitions issued a royal decree to annihilate every Jew in the kingdom. The decree was reversed. The architect of the destruction did not survive. Haman’s name we blot out. The book says his ten sons were hanged.

Forty-seven years after Khomeini established the Islamic Republic on a foundation of Jewish annihilation, the Supreme Leader of the modern Persian state is dead — killed by the nation he swore to destroy. The question now is what the second chapter of this Megillah looks like: whether the regime collapses, consolidates under hardliners, or fractures in ways no intelligence service fully models.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Khamenei Dead: Iran confirms supreme leader killed in Operation Roaring Lion; 40-day mourning declared, interim council formed.

Beit Shemesh Hit: 8 killed in Beit Shemesh; 10-year-old girl critically wounded; Home Front Command search and rescue, medical teams, and evacuation helicopter operating at the scene. IDF confirms early warning system activated as planned.

Nonstop Strikes Ordered: Defense Minister Katz declares air superiority achieved and announces continuous IDF strikes on Iran for operation duration.

Hormuz Closes: Hapag-Lloyd suspends all Strait of Hormuz transit; Iranian forces attack tanker Sky Light near the strait.

Attrition Doctrine: Iran launches missiles in sustained drips rather than volleys — a deliberate strategy to conserve roughly 2,500 remaining missiles over a longer campaign.

Erbil Consulate Hit: Suicide drone strikes US consulate in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan — Iran-aligned militia network activating without central command authorization.

Modi in Jerusalem: Indian PM addresses Knesset, calls Israel “protective wall against barbarism,” signs bilateral agreements — $20.5B in arms purchases over five years behind the rhetoric.

Hezbollah Stays Out — For Now: IDF strikes Radwan Force compounds in Bekaa Valley; current assessment has Hezbollah watching its patron’s succession crisis before deciding.

Coalition Holds: Israeli opposition closes ranks; FADC convenes Monday; Haredi activists in Modiin Illit erect “hostage” iconography to protest the draft on the day IDF executes its largest operation in history.

Below : the Assessment on why Iran’s drip campaign is coherent strategy even from structural weakness, what the Beit Shemesh strikes reveal about Israel’s home front gap, and IRGC command continuity (the most consequential unanswered question in the region right now).

The supreme leader is dead, the regime is headless, and Iran is still shooting. A decapitated military apparatus with 2,500 ballistic missiles and pre-delegated proxy networks does not stop firing when the commander dies — it fires on autopilot while the succession fight plays out in the background.

Israel killed the Supreme Leader of Iran on Shabbat morning, and this edition of the Israel Brief lands on Purim's eve with the Megillah reading like a forecast. Two hundred jets, 500 targets, the IRGC's seven most senior commanders dead, and Iran still firing on autopilot while the succession fight plays out — and missiles falling on Beit Shemesh and Tel Aviv. The full edition carries the Assessment on why a drip campaign is coherent strategy even from structural weakness, the home-front shelter gap that just cost lives, and the one unanswered question that matters: whether the IRGC accepts the interim council at all.

Borrowing the iconography of the murdered and kidnapped to defend the decision not to serve the military defending them is a specific kind of moral perversion.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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