Shavua tov, friends.

The war’s fifth week opened with two arrivals — a Houthi ballistic missile over the Negev and an 82nd Airborne brigade heading to the Gulf — and neither changed the trajectory so much as confirmed it. Israel is days from completing the destruction of Iran’s military-industrial base. The Pentagon is drafting ground seizure plans for Kharg Island and Iran’s nuclear sites. Tehran rejected the 15-point proposal, let ten tankers through Hormuz flying Pakistani flags, and lowered the minimum age for war participation to twelve. 12! And at home, the budget vote that determines whether elections come early reaches the plenum floor tonight.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Pentagon ground options: U.S. drafts weeks long plans for Kharg Island seizure, nuclear site raids, and Hormuz island operations as two Marine units and 82nd Airborne deploy.

Iran rejects 15-point deal: Tehran calls U.S. proposal “one-sided,” demands war reparations, Hormuz sovereignty, and Hezbollah’s inclusion in any agreement.

Houthis enter the war: First ballistic missile from Yemen since February 28 intercepted over the Negev; Houthis formally declare for Iran and announce Bab al-Mandab blockade plan.

Military industry near collapse: IDF reports 70% of Iran’s military production struck, 90% of critical sites within days; 15,000 munitions fired since February 28.

Lebanon: four divisions, 800 killed: Expanded ground operations across southern Lebanon; Hezbollah admits rebuilding missiles, drones, and ground forces during the ceasefire.

Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Katz z”l falls in Lebanon: Paratrooper from New Haven, Connecticut killed by Hezbollah rockets; 20+ soldiers wounded in separate attacks Saturday.

Budget vote tonight: NIS 850 billion budget reaches plenum Sunday evening; passage expected by early Monday — 48 hours before elections trigger.

Chief of Staff: “IDF collapsing”: Zamir warns cabinet that conscription, reserve, and service-length legislation must pass or the military cannot sustain operations.

UAE pushes Hormuz naval force: Abu Dhabi offers its own navy for a multinational task force; France conditions participation on the war ending first.

The fifth week opened with a Houthi ballistic missile over the Negev and an 82nd Airborne brigade heading to the Gulf, and today's Israel Brief argues that neither changed the trajectory so much as confirmed it. Iran is days from the destruction of its military-industrial base — and the regime still hasn't broken, the diplomatic track still hasn't produced an exit, and the theater count just went up by one. The full edition reads past the flash: why Iran's ten-tanker gift is a sorting mechanism built to fracture the coalition, Wafiq Safa's televised admission that Hezbollah spent the ceasefire rearming, and the Turkey-Syria corridor that could cost Israel billions while everyone watches Hormuz.

The army will hold because the soldiers have no choice.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe