Shavua tov, friends.

The war crossed a structural threshold over Shabbat. Oil infrastructure joined the target set. The IAF dropped a hundred bombs on Khamenei’s underground bunker. Zamir announced “the next stage.” Hezbollah’s front is now a 600-target campaign with IRGC Quds Force commanders being hunted inside Beirut hotels. On the home front, the Finance Ministry is running the math on what it costs to keep the country closed, and the answer is: more than anyone budgeted (roughly NIS 9 billion a week). The Assembly of Experts is expected to pick Iran’s next supreme leader within 24 hours — a decision Trump has already publicly rejected before it’s been made.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Phase 2 — Oil and Industry: IDF strikes 30 Iranian oil storage tanks and Khamenei’s underground bunker; Zamir announces campaign’s next stage targeting military-industrial supply chain.

Russia Feeds Iran Targeting Data: Washington Post reports Moscow providing Iran with locations of US warships and aircraft — active operational support, not just diplomacy.

Isfahan Uranium Access: US intelligence believes Iran can retrieve enriched uranium through a surviving tunnel passage; Trump refuses to rule out ground forces.

Hezbollah Front — 600 Targets: IRGC Quds Force commanders killed in Beirut hotel strike; Hamas commander eliminated in Tripoli; Akrotiri drone carried Russian hardware.

Home Front Bleeds NIS 9B Weekly: Economy partially reopens; 120,000 Israelis stranded abroad; small businesses hemorrhaging under inadequate compensation.

CPJ Launders Terror Operatives as Journalists: Breakdown shows 60% of “journalists killed by Israel” were Hamas affiliates, Houthi propagandists, or IRGC media employees.

53 Democrats Vote Against Calling Iran a Terror Sponsor: Resolution passes 372–53; moderate no votes driven by primary politics and fear of providing Trump legal justification for the war.

Below : the Assessment on what Russia’s intelligence-sharing actually changes for US force protection, why the Isfahan uranium passage is the war’s most dangerous loose end, the CPJ’s evidentiary sleight of hand, three Toronto synagogues shot at in one week, and why the Assembly of Experts’ 24-hour window matters more than every diplomatic channel combined.

Three things moved simultaneously over the past 72 hours and each changes the campaign’s logic. The target set expanded from launchers to factories. Russia’s role shifted from diplomatic irritant to operational enabler. And the home front proved what the Finance Ministry already knew — Israel can absorb the missiles, but it cannot absorb the economic bleed indefinitely. The succession vote in Tehran will determine whether Phase 2 runs against a regime that is consolidating or one that is fracturing. Everything downstream — Hezbollah’s activation level, the Kurdish front, the Houthi wildcard — pivots on what emerges from that room.

Three things moved over Shabbat and each one rewrites the campaign's logic — the target set jumped from launchers to factories, Moscow crossed from diplomatic irritant to feeding Iran the coordinates of US warships, and the Finance Ministry put a number on the bleed at home. Today's Israel Brief works through Phase 2, the Isfahan uranium passage that is the war's most dangerous loose end, and the 53 House Democrats who voted against affirming a settled fact. The flash bullets name the CPJ's '86 journalists' headline; the full edition shows you who was actually being counted.

The function of the report is not to protect journalists. It is to generate a number that travels faster than the footnotes.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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