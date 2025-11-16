Shalom, friends.

Gaza’s west is slipping back under Hamas taxation and terror, while the east holds together through IDF rifles and clan militias improvising civic order the world won’t supply. Up north, Hezbollah rebuilds its arsenals under living rooms and swears it has “limits,” as if anyone is fooled by the plastic surgery and panic in its senior ranks. Tehran is shifting weight southward—arming Judea and Samaria as its next proxy theater while hijacking ships in the Gulf and crying victimhood at the UN.

At home, the security system is tightening even as the political one stumbles.

Here’s today’s dashboard before we go deeper.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : Hamas operatives crossed the Yellow Line again under a “body search” pretext; IDF killed terrorist infiltrators and demolished more tunnel infrastructure east of Rafah.

North : Israeli airstrikes hit Hezbollah weapons sites in Nabatieh and Tyre; Beirut still denies the group even operates south of the Litani.

Judea & Samaria : IDF killed a terrorist near Nablus and seized dozens of weapons in overnight raids as Iran accelerates arming local cells.

Iran/Axis : IRGC seized a UAE-linked tanker in the Gulf of Oman while pushing missiles and drones into Hezbollah–Syria routes.

Diplomacy : U.S. Gaza plan stalls; Russia and China block the ISF vote; Arab states won’t take the Rafah tunnel gunmen.

Homefront : Haredi draft protests turned violent against a Shas MK; the High Court pushes both sides toward a neutral overseer on Sde Teiman.

Information War: UN rapporteur denies October 7 sexual violence despite her own organization’s findings; Christian media sign covenant backing Israel’s sovereignty and Judea/Samaria terminology.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

The contradictions are starting to align. Gaza’s “ceasefire” behaves like a contact line where humanitarian pretext masks weapons runs. Hezbollah’s rebuild is now too visible to deny, too fragile to stop, and too dangerous to ignore. Iran is shifting the center of gravity into Judea and Samaria with a patience the West mistakes for moderation. At home, restraint and resolve are dancing a tight duet—more precision, less illusion, and a public that no longer buys the diplomatic mood boards.

Time to walk the fronts.

The contradictions are finally lining up. Today's Israel Brief reads Gaza as two governments pretending to be one, Hezbollah killing its own critics to choke off dissent, and Iran shifting its weight into Judea and Samaria with a patience the West keeps mistaking for moderation. The Flash Brief is the dashboard. The full edition is where we explain why a stalled UN force, an absentee cabinet with six empty ministries, and a hijacked tanker are the same story.

either the LAF enforces disarmament inside living rooms, or Israel will enforce it from 20,000 feet.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe