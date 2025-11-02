Shalom, friends.

The ceasefire is breathing through habit, not trust. In Gaza, Hamas turned hostage recovery into theater, returning false bodies—and they’re selling top-of-the-line iPhones at a price Apple couldn’t even dream of to tunnel-men with stolen aid money. Up north, Israel’s attrition war against Hezbollah deepened after another logistics chief was killed, even as Egypt floated a fantasy “three-month pause.” At home, the Sde Teiman scandal cracked the legal corps, Haredim threatened to paralyze Ben Gurion Airport, and the polls turned on the coalition. The world sees calm; Israelis know the meter’s still running.

Here’s what’s on the radar today:

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Netanyahu : Warned Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran’s Houthis that Israel “will act as necessary” on all fronts; ordered full elimination of remaining Hamas cells in Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Gaza : Hamas returned fake bodies of Israeli hostages and demanded new equipment for “simultaneous recovery.”

CENTCOM : Released footage of Hamas fighters stealing a humanitarian truck in Khan Younis; four gunmen killed after ignoring IDF orders to withdraw.

Lebanon : IAF strikes killed Hezbollah logistics officer Ibrahim Raslan; Cairo pushed a three-month “ceasefire-for-prisoners” swap.

Iran : Massive explosion at Shiraz gas facility sparked speculation of sabotage; Tehran stays silent.

Jerusalem : Haredi factions threaten airport blockades as draft-law debate postponed; police brace for escalation.

Kiryat Gat : U.S. Joint Chiefs toured the Israel-U.S. coordination hub overseeing the ceasefire; Israel insists sovereignty line holds.

Home Front: Former police officer with PTSD self-immolated outside the Defense Ministry rehab director’s home, spotlighting veterans’ neglect.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Those are the facts; now for what they mean when you line them up against the clock instead of the headlines.

Today's Israel Brief opens on a ceasefire breathing through habit, not trust — Hamas returning false bodies while tunnel men buy $11,000 iPhones with stolen aid money. The Flash Brief gives you the map in 90 seconds. The full edition lines the facts up against the clock instead of the headlines: Netanyahu's vow to act on every front, the attrition war hardening up north, and why Israel's diplomacy is consolidating even as the headlines insist it's alone.

Where Tehran sells defiance, Jerusalem exports capability.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe