Shalom, friends.

The day opens with the same contradiction we’ve been tracking for weeks: diplomacy talks about “stability” while every front acts like the next round has already begun. In Gaza, the tunnel grid is collapsing, Hamas fighters are crawling out starving, and the Yellow Line is treated as optional terrain. In Lebanon, Israel just erased Hezbollah’s acting chief of staff in Dahieh and kept going—turning Hezbollah’s mythical “red lines” into punchlines. Inside Israel, the draft crisis, the Sde Teiman showdown, and a public done with excuses are converging into something the old system can’t dodge anymore.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : IDF kills multiple Hamas commanders across Gaza as starving fighters surface from Rafah tunnels and breach the Yellow Line again. See The War Today

Hamas : Leadership warns mediators the ceasefire is “over” and demands U.S. intervention as IDF enforcement tightens. See Developments to Watch

Lebanon : Israel’s strike wave expands from Dahieh to Baalbek and Kafr Hamam; Hezbollah debates retaliation under a shattered command hierarchy. See The War Today

Syria : Reserve forces find RPG parts and rocket remnants along Iran’s corridor; forward Israeli positions stay active. See Developments to Watch

Judea & Samaria : IDF prepares village-wide operations as PA police officers join terror attacks and are eliminated or arrested. See The War Today

Iran/Axis : Tehran raises IRGC readiness, floods senior officers into Yemen, and walks out on IAEA cooperation ahead of another strike cycle. See Israel & the World

Home Front: High Court–government clash escalates over Sde Teiman oversight; phishing wave targets Israeli civilians; political pressure heats around the draft law. See Inside Israel

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Hamas wants the ceasefire to function as insulation while it scrambles for air in Rafah; Hezbollah wants to look defiant while absorbing hits it cannot answer without risking a war it can’t survive; and Iran is moving its pieces faster than any diplomat can draft a communique.

Inside Israel, the accountability walls are buckling: the army is cleaning house, the Court is fighting for control, and the public is demanding a country where service isn’t optional.

Everything below sits on that same foundation: force, leverage, and the choices nobody can postpone any longer.

Israel killed Hezbollah's acting chief of staff in the heart of Dahieh and kept going. Today's Israel Brief reads what that decapitation actually forces: a militia that must either absorb the humiliation or answer and invite a short air war it cannot survive. Inside, the full edition covers starving fighters surfacing from Rafah shafts, PA police moonlighting as gunmen, and Zamir summoning generals for personal accountability sessions two years overdue.

The ceasefire is a legal fiction and the IDF is done pretending otherwise.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe